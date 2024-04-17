Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 17/04/2024

Massey Hall Presents Chantal Kreviazuk In November 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) JUNO and Grammy Award-winning recording artist Chantal Kreviazuk returns to the Massey Hall Allan Slaight Stage on Friday, November 8 in celebration of her double platinum-selling album Colour Moving and Still, where she will perform the album in its entirety plus other hit songs. Tickets to Kreviazuk's Massey Hall show go on sale this Friday, April 19 at 10:00 AM, with pre-sale access to Massey Hall FriendsFirst members this Wednesday at 10:00 AM.

No stranger to the Massey Hall stage, Kreviazuk will perform at the historic venue for the first time since 2011. Toronto became home for Kreviazuk in the mid-1990s when she moved from Winnipeg to pursue her music career.
"It's an honour to play at Massey Hall even once, and I am so happy to be returning," says Kreviazuk. "Being a woman in the music business is a long and storied journey and to land back on such an esteemed stage has me feeling so incredibly grateful, especially in celebration of such a special album in my career. My babies have been on that stage with me; hopefully they will come back, all grown up!"

In recognition of this silver album anniversary, Chantal Kreviazuk has announced a deluxe edition re-release on double vinyl coming October 4. The Colour Moving and Still double LP will include all 10 tracks from the album remastered, her iconic recording of "Leaving on a Jet Plane" and six previously unreleased live recordings, being produced on 180 gram vinyl, via Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc.

Colour Moving and Still was the follow-up to Kreviazuk's debut breakthrough album Under These Rocks and Stones, and helped Kreviazuk continue to establish herself as an artist beloved and revered in North America and across the globe, setting her up for an impressive career as both a musician and songwriter that continues today, nearly three decades and counting.

Chantal Kreviazuk made her critically acclaimed full-length debut, "Under These Rocks and Stones," in 1997. Since then, the Winnipeg-born and internationally celebrated 3x JUNO Award and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and musician, classically trained pianist, actress, movie producer, philanthropist, humanitarian and proud wife and mother of three has recorded 10 albums, including a live album, a holiday album and a collaboration with her husband and Our Lady Peace frontman Raine Maida. A prolific songwriter, Kreviazuk has written global smashes for the likes of Drake, Gwen Stefani, Pitbull, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Carrie Underwood, Avril Lavigne, Shakira, Kelly Clarkson and Kendrick Lamar. Equally committed to helping those in need, Kreviazuk was awarded the Order of Canada in 2014 along with Maida, for their efforts to raise awareness and support for human and animal rights, mental health, education and the environment. Kreviazuk has been an ambassador to War Child for more than two decades and one of the organization's founding artists.






