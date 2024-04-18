The Latin Recording Academy Announces The 25th Annual Latin Grammy Awards Return To Miami



"Since our first awards presentation in the year 2000, the Latin GRAMMYs have provided an international spotlight for Latin music second to none and provided iconic performances that have become part of global music and pop culture history. We are thrilled to celebrate our 25th anniversary in Miami," said Manuel Abud, CEO, The Latin Recording Academy. "Miami has evolved to become the epicenter of Latin entertainment and we are grateful for the community support and enthusiasm we have received."



In celebration of the 25th anniversary of The Latin GRAMMYs the show returns to the place it calls home, where The Latin Academy's journey commenced, and its headquarters remain. This is the third time that the Latin GRAMMYs will be held in Miami, the first time in 2003 and the second time in 2020 when the show was closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Welcome home, Latin GRAMMYs! As the cultural capital for Latinos in the United States, there's no better place than Miami-Dade to host the best of Latin music and entertainment," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "It's a true honor to host this incredible event once again and welcome people from all over the world to enjoy the vibrant and diverse cultural hub we call home. This event celebrates the very best in music, and we are proud to showcase Miami's unique energy, where music and culture collide in the most spectacular way."



The three-hour telecast will be produced by TelevisaUnivision, the leading Spanish language media and content company in the world, and will air live on Univision, Galavisión and ViX, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. Central), preceded by a one-hour pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET/PT.



"We are excited to bring to life the landmark 25-year celebration of the Latin GRAMMYs from the city we call home - the city where Hispanic culture has flourished as a driving force of influence and impact globally," said Ignacio Meyer, President of Univision Television Networks Group at TelevisaUnivision. "As the Home of Latin Music, we're excited to deliver yet another unforgettable night of excellence in music, grounded in our passion and unwavering commitment to shining a bright light on the most culture-defining moments for Spanish-speaking audiences worldwide."



In addition, Latin GRAMMY Week events will take place throughout Miami-Dade County including Leading Ladies of Entertainment, the Best New Artist Showcase, Special Awards Presentation, Nominee Reception, Person of the Year and the Premiere Ceremony, preceding the telecast. More details on the week of events will be distributed in the coming months.



"This announcement underscores Greater Miami's status as a global hub at the intersection of multicultural music, entertainment, events and tourism," said



The Latin GRAMMY Awards® are the preeminent international honor and the only peer-selected award celebrating excellence in Latin music worldwide.



Additional key dates in preparation to The Biggest Night in Latin Music® include:



Sept. 17, 2024: Nominations Announcement

For more information regarding the current awards season visit: https://www.latingrammy.com/en/calendar-awards-department.



For the latest news, visit the official Latin Recording Academy site at LatinGRAMMY.com.



ABOUT THE LATIN RECORDING ACADEMY:



The Latin Recording Academy® is an international nonprofit dedicated to nurturing, celebrating, honoring and elevating Latin music and its creators. Established as the global authority on Latin music, the membership-based organization composed of music professionals, produces the annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®, The Biggest Night in Latin Music®, which honors excellence in the recording arts and sciences, in addition to providing educational and outreach programs for the music community through its Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®. For more information, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com. 