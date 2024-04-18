Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
18/04/2024

Future & Metro Boomin Share "Drink N Dance" Music Video; 'We Trust You Tour' On Sale Friday!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Future and GRAMMY-nominated record producer Metro Boomin unveiled the highly anticipated We Trust You Tour, sponsored by Cash App and Visa. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off on Tuesday, July 30, in Kansas City, MO, at T-Mobile Center. It will then make an exciting lineup of stops across North America, including Detroit, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Houston, Toronto, Las Vegas, Inglewood, Seattle, and more. The tour will culminate on Monday, September 9, in Vancouver, BC, at Rogers Arena, following a festival performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL, on Saturday, August 3.

The tour is in support of Future and Metro Boomin's latest collaborations, WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU, released on March 22, 2024, and April 12, 2024, respectively. WE DON'T TRUST YOU debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with the track 'Like That' featuring Kendrick Lamar leading Billboard's Hot 100 for the third consecutive week.

FUTURE & METRO BOOMIN WE TRUST YOU TOUR DATES:
Tue Jul 30 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Wed Jul 31 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Fri Aug 02 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Sat Aug 03 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza *
Sun Aug 04 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Tue Aug 06 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Thu Aug 08 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Sat Aug 10 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
Sun Aug 11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Tue Aug 13 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Wed Aug 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Thu Aug 15 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Sat Aug 17 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Tue Aug 20 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Thu Aug 22 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Fri Aug 23 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
Sat Aug 24 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Sun Aug 25 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Tue Aug 27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Wed Aug 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
Fri Aug 30 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Sat Aug 31 - Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome
Tue Sep 03 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Wed Sep 04 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Fri Sep 06 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Sep 07 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Mon Sep 09 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena






