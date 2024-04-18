Future & Metro Boomin Share "Drink N Dance" Music Video; 'We Trust You Tour' On Sale Friday!





Mon Sep 09 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Future and GRAMMY-nominated record producer Metro Boomin unveiled the highly anticipated We Trust You Tour, sponsored by Cash App and Visa. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off on Tuesday, July 30, in Kansas City, MO, at T-Mobile Center. It will then make an exciting lineup of stops across North America, including Detroit, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Houston, Toronto, Las Vegas, Inglewood, Seattle, and more. The tour will culminate on Monday, September 9, in Vancouver, BC, at Rogers Arena, following a festival performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL, on Saturday, August 3.The tour is in support of Future and Metro Boomin's latest collaborations, WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU, released on March 22, 2024, and April 12, 2024, respectively. WE DON'T TRUST YOU debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with the track 'Like That' featuring Kendrick Lamar leading Billboard's Hot 100 for the third consecutive week.FUTURE & METRO BOOMIN WE TRUST YOU TOUR DATES:Tue Jul 30 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile CenterWed Jul 31 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy CenterFri Aug 02 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv ForumSat Aug 03 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza *Sun Aug 04 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars ArenaTue Aug 06 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone ArenaThu Aug 08 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm ArenaSat Aug 10 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein CenterSun Aug 11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank ArenaTue Aug 13 - Boston, MA - TD GardenWed Aug 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo CenterThu Aug 15 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays CenterSat Aug 17 - Washington, DC - Capital One ArenaTue Aug 20 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King CenterThu Aug 22 - Houston, TX - Toyota CenterFri Aug 23 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank CenterSat Aug 24 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines CenterSun Aug 25 - Tulsa, OK - BOK CenterTue Aug 27 - Denver, CO - Ball ArenaWed Aug 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta CenterFri Aug 30 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile ArenaSat Aug 31 - Inglewood, CA - Intuit DomeTue Sep 03 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 CenterWed Sep 04 - Oakland, CA - Oakland ArenaFri Sep 06 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge ArenaSat Sep 07 - Portland, OR - Moda CenterMon Sep 09 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena



