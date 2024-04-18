Barbra Streisand To Release New Single For Upcoming Peacock And Sky Original Series "The Tattooist Of Auschwitz"



Format: Limited New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Peacock and Sky today announce that Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, writer, and director, Barbra Streisand has recorded a brand-new song "Love Will Survive," which will be the end title of the upcoming Peacock and Sky Original series, The Tattooist of Auschwitz.This will be Streisand's first ever recording for a TV series and will be released globally by Columbia Records on April 25th, ahead of the series global launch on May 2nd."Love Will Survive" is composed by two-time Oscar(R)-winner Hans Zimmer in collaboration with Emmy nominee Kara Talve, part of the Bleeding Fingers Music composer collective, and Grammy-winner Walter Afanasieff, with lyrics by Grammy and Golden Globe nominee Charlie Midnight.Zimmer and Talve have also composed the original score for the upcoming, six-part, limited series which stars Harvey Keitel, Melanie Lynskey, Jonah Hauer-King, Anna Próchniak and Jonas Nay.Streisand, whose career spans over six decades and includes multiple award-winning and global hits such as her own composition "Evergreen," "The Way We Were" and "Woman in Love," is accompanied on this new recording by the world-class London Symphony Orchestra conducted by William Ross.The song is produced by multiple Grammy winners Walter Afanasieff and Peter Asher.Barbra Streisand, Jay Landers and Russell Emanuel are Executive Producers. Barbra Streisand says, "Because of the rise in antisemitism around the world today, I wanted to sing 'Love Will Survive' in the context of this series, as a way of remembering the six-million souls who were lost less than 80 years ago. And also to say that even in the darkest of times, the power of love can triumph and endure."The Tattooist of Auschwitz is the story of one man, Lali (Hauer-King), a Slovakian Jew, who, in 1942, was deported to Auschwitz, the concentration camp where over a million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust.Shortly after arrival, Lali was made one of the Tätowierer (tattooists), charged to ink identification numbers onto fellow prisoners' arms. One day, he met Gita (Próchniak) when tattooing her prisoner number on her arm, leading to a love that defied the horrors around them. So began a courageous and unforgettable story. Under constant guard from a volatile Nazi SS officer Stefan Baretzki (Jonas Nay), Lali and Gita became determined to keep each other alive.Around 60 years later, Lali (Keitel) now in his 80's, meets aspiring writer Heather Morris (Lynskey). Recently widowed, Lali finds the courage to tell the world his story. In recounting his past to Heather, Lali finally confronts the traumatic ghosts of his youth and relives his memories of falling in love in the darkest of places.Claire Mundell, Executive Producer for Synchronicity Films, adds: "Barbra Streisand is one of the most renowned artists in the world, and we are deeply honoured to be working with her. Barbra and her team have crafted the most beautiful song, based on Hans' and Kara's main theme for the show, and it sums up the key message of the series - love will survive. Recording the song with Barbra's iconic vocals and William Ross conducting the LSO at Abbey Road Studios was an unforgettable moment and a memory I will treasure forever. We are thrilled to be able to honour the memory of Lali and Gita in this way, with this beautiful original piece of music."Directed by Tali Shalom-Ezer, The Tattooist of Auschwitz is executive produced by Claire Mundell through her company Synchronicity Films and is produced in association with Sky Studios and All3Media International. The series is a coproduction for Peacock and Sky. Jacquelin Perske is Executive Producer and lead writer for The Tattooist of Auschwitz alongside episode writers Evan Placey (Associate Producer) and Gabbie Asher. Serena Thompson is Executive Producer for Sky Studios.NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution and All3Media International are jointly handling international sales of the series. Stan, Australia's leading local streamer is taking the Original rights to the series in their territory, with SkyShowtime taking rights for Albania, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Sweden.The series will be available on May 2nd on Peacock in the US, Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in the UK and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and Stan in Australia.Premiere Date: May 2, 2024Executive Producers: Claire Mundell, Adrian Burns and Mark Young (Synchronicity Films), Serena Thompson (Sky Studios)Director, Co-Executive Producer: Tali Shalom-EzerExecutive Producer / Writer: Jacquelin PerskeAssociate Producer / Writer: Evan PlaceyWriter: Gabbie AsherAuthor / Story Consultant: Heather MorrisCast: Jonah Hauer-King, Melanie Lynskey, Anna Próchniak, Jonas Nay, and Harvey KeitelComposers: Hans Zimmer and Kara TalveStudio: Produced by Synchronicity Films and is a coproduction for Sky and PeacockDistribution: NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution and All3Media InternationalFormat: Limited Drama Series, 6 episode binge.



