News
Rock 18/04/2024

Richard Marx Performs Live In Bath For First Time Ever

Richard Marx Performs Live In Bath For First Time Ever
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As Richard Marx* celebrates 35 years since his highest ever UK hit, 'Right Here Waiting' stormed to No2 in the chart, the iconic global singer/songwriter prepares to bring his forthcoming UK tour to Bath The Forum on 17 May; his first time to ever play live in the city. Performing all his hits and tracks from his latest album, 'Songwriter', Richard promises this will be a show experience you'll never forget.
"This is the first time I've ever played in Bath, and I just can't wait to meet you all and check out the Roman history of the city," comments Richard. "It's an extra special tour for me because I'm celebrating 35 years since 'Right Here Waiting' went to No2 in the UK back in 1989, so I'm hoping you guys in Bath will join in singing that song with me when I play it live on the night."

With over 30 million world-wide album sales, Grammy award winning Richard Marx is one of the world's most prolific and iconic singer/songwriters, and is one of just two artists to have written a No1 single in each of the last four decades (an accolade previously only reached by Michael Jackson). He has written with and for numerous artists, including Barbra Streisand, Keith Urban, Kenny Rogers, Celine Dion, Chicago, Natalie Cole, Kenny Loggins, Vince Gill, Daughtry, The Tubes, Martina McBride, Lifehouse, NSYNC, Michael Bolton, Vixen, and Josh Groban, He also went on to earn a 2004 Song of the Year Grammy for co-authoring Luther Vandross' "Dance with My Father." Overall, he has scored 14 No. 1 singles both as a performer and as a songwriter/producer, revealing him a true multi-talented performer who continues to challenge himself and his fans.

Now for the first time ever, Richard Marx brings his outstanding talent to Bath, as part of his mammoth UK tour. Whether you're a Marx fan or simply a lover of fantastic live music, this is a show not to miss. Bath - enjoy!

The Forum, Bath
17 May 2024

Tickets on sale now:
https://myticket.co.uk/gigs/richard-marx-bath-2024-05-17-19-00






