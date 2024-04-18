Sawyer Brown Joined By Shenandoah For 40th Anniversary Tour



^with Shenandoah. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Trailblazing country music group Sawyer Brown has brought its "energetic and charismatic" (Billboard) shows to fans all over the U.S. this year via the 40th Anniversary of Sawyer Brown Tour, celebrating the band's four-decade milestone since winning the first-ever Star Search competition in 1983. This October, the band will bring GRAMMY-winning 90s country band Shenandoah along for 12 dates across Canada.Tickets go on-sale this Friday (4.19) at 10 AM local time, here: sawyerbrown.com/tourIn addition to the tour, Sawyer Brown celebrated its 40th anniversary with the premiere of its career-spanning Get Me To The Stage On Time documentary and its Blake Shelton-produced album 'Desperado Troubadours' (3.8 via Curb Records). Listen to the new music, here: sawyerbrown.lnk.to/DesperadoTroubadoursLast month, lead singer Mark Miller and keyboardist Gregg "Hobie" Hubbard performed for the Country Music Hall of Fame's Songwriter Sessions series alongside songwriting titan Mac McAnally, who helped co-write some of the band's biggest hits including "Some Girls Do," "The Walk," "Thank God For You" and more.Fans can catch Sawyer Brown all across America throughout the year, including shows at CMA Fest, Faster Horses Festival and more.For more information, visit sawyerbrown.com. Sawyer Brown Tour Dates:Thurs., Apr. 18 | Tate's Place Benefit | Big Spring, TXFri., Apr. 19 | Stable Hall | San Antonio, TXSat., Apr. 27 | East Grand Forks Civic Center | East Grand Forks, MNWeds., May 1 | Thrasher-Horne Center | Orange Park, FLFri., May 3 | Sweetland Amphitheatre | Lagrange, GASat., May 4 | Orange Blossom Opry | Weirsdale, FLSat., May 11 | Nevada Pizza Pie-Looza | Nevada, IASat., May 18 | Palmetto Pickle Music Festival | New Zion, SCFri., May 24 | Hellbenders On The Current | Van Buren, MOSat., May 25 | Cajun Country Jam 2024 | Denham Springs, LAFri., May 31 | Batesville Civic Center | Batesville, MSSat., Jun. 1 | Greers Ferry City Park | Greers Ferry, ARThurs., Jun. 6 | CMA Fest | Nashville, TNFri., Jun. 7 | Williams Auditorium | Henderson, TNSat., Jun. 8 | JD Legends | Franklin, OHFri., Jun. 14 | Winthrop Days | Winthrop, IASat., Jun. 15 | Wing-Off and Music Festival | Cumberland, MDThurs., Jun. 20 | Baker-Spain Party In The Pasture | South Greenfield, MOSat., Jun. 22 | Country Jam | Grand Junction, COWeds., Jun. 26 | Country Fest Cadott | Cadott, WIFri., Jun. 28 | Howard County Fairgrounds | Cresco, IASat., Jun. 29 | Vicki's Camp N Country Jam | Redwood Falls, MNWeds., Jul. 3 | Country Freedom Fest | Quarryville, PAFri., Jul. 5 | Wild West Festival | Hays, KSSat., Jul. 6 | Rich Hill July 4th Festival | Rich Hill, MOThurs., Jul. 11 | Paramount Theatre | Anderson, INFri., Jul. 12 | Fisher Community Fair | Fisher, ILSat., Jul. 13 | Platte County Fair | Columbus, NESat., Jul. 20 | Faster Horses Festival | Brooklyn, MIWeds., Jul. 24 | North Dakota State Fairgrounds | Pinot, NDFri., Jul. 26 | Gasconade County Fair | Owensville, MOSat., Jul. 27 | Adams County Fair | Mendon, ILThurs., Aug. 1 | Honeywell Center | Wabash, INFri., Aug. 2 | Black Silo Winery | Trenton, MOSat., Aug. 3 | Benton County Fair & Rodeo | Corvallis, ORWeds., Aug. 7 | Omak Stampede Arena | North Omak, WAThurs., Aug. 8 | Josephine County Fairgrounds | Grants Pass, ORFri., Aug. 9 | Grant County Fairgrounds | John Day, ORWeds., Aug. 14 | Brown County Fairgrounds | Aberdeen, SDFri., Aug. 30 | Skyline Event Center | Tulsa, OKThurs., Sept. 5 | Washington State Fair | Puyallup, WASun., Sept. 8 | The Center For The Arts | Grass Valley, CAFri., Sept. 13 | Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds | Helena, MTThurs., Oct. 17 | Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium | Edmonton, AB, CA^Fri., Oct. 18 | Peavey Mart Centrium | Red Deer, AB, CA^Sat., Oct. 19 | Sasktel Centre | Saskatoon, SK, CA^Mon., Oct. 21 | CN Centre | Prince George, BC, CA^Tues., Oct. 22 | Prospera Place | Kelowna, BC, CA^Thurs., Oct. 24 | Winsport Event Centre | Calgary, AB, CA^Fri., Oct. 25 | Enmax Centre | Lethbridge, AB, CA^Sat., Oct. 26 | Moose Jaw Events Centre | Moose Jaw, SK, CA^Fri., Oct. 27 | Keystone Centre | Brandon, MB, CA^Mon., Oct. 30 | Peterborough Memorial Centre | Peterborough, ON, CA^Weds., Nov. 1 | The Colosseum | Windsor, ON, CA^Thurs., Nov. 2 | Centre In The Square | Kitchener, ON, CA^^with Shenandoah.



