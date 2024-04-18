Architects Release Dates For Second Leg Of North American Tour





With unparalleled headline performances, including a one-night-only performance at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las



Once again enthralling listeners with their signature sonic brutality,



"Curse" follows on the heels of the fiery single "Seeing Red," which earned high praise from outlets such as Metal Injection, Alternative Press, Loudwire, and others. Hailed as an "anthem powerhouse" by Idobi, "Seeing Red" has gained over 23 million global streams, boasting over 1 million streams a week globally since its December 2023 release. Moreso, the track reached No. 6 in the UK, No. 8 in Australia and Belgium, and No. 13 in the U.S. on Spotify's Viral 50 charts. "Seeing Red" marked the band's first release since their lauded 2022 album the classic symptoms of a broken spirit, which broke No. 1 on the UK Rock & Metal Albums charts.



ARCHITECTS TOUR DATES:

May 2 - Toronto, ON @

May 3 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS (SOLD OUT) *

May 4 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS (SOLD OUT) *

May 6 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

May 7 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *

May 9 - Philadelphia, PA @

May 10 - Washington, DC @ The Fillmore *

May 11 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues *

May 12 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

May 14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

May 15 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon

May 17 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

May 18 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak

May 19 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

Sept 28 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old

Sept 29 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

Sept 30 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater ^

Oct 2 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ^

Oct 4 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

Oct 5 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^

Oct 6 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre ^

Oct 8 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre ^

Oct 11 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

* Support from Of Mice & Men, While She Sleeps

^ Support from We Came As Romans, Brutus



Many bands might not be so keen to rip it up and start again, especially when they're on to a good thing. Finding yourself with a #1 album and selling out arenas is enough for some to repeat a winning formula.



Searle notes how it was their albums 'Lost Forever/Lost Together', 'All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us', and 'Holy Hell' that really "cemented what the band was about" and "took them to a new level" as a rock powerhouse and leaders of the UK's metalcore scene - making it all the more "daunting" to reinvent themselves on the records that would follow. "Especially after we re-recorded 'Wish To Exist' at Abbey Road with an orchestra, I felt that we had to shelve the strings and all that stuff," he says. "I wanted to make this album with a different aesthetic. We were enjoying working with the synths and doing stuff that we hadn't done before."



As a band who never stop writing, the kernels of the songs that make up 'The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit' were already in progress before the ink had time to dry on the artwork of their last record.



For Carter, the most revealing track is the album's simmering center-piece 'Burn Down My House'. Taking in the band's post-rock influences, it builds a cinematic moodscape as the frontman warns: "I swear I'm OK, just hear the words I don't say".



"A lot of us have struggled with mental health," he says. "I had been on antidepressants for a long time. The year we started making the record, I had just come off them. I know that Dan and I are both still in counseling and therapy. That song is so important because it epitomizes how you can feel when you're just completely shot and fed up. There are a lot of times where I didn't know that I was in that spiral or struggling. It's a song that asks, 'Do you have that friend that you're concerned about'?"



It's a discussion that Carter has made the effort to have on stage, especially through his own darkness following the passing of guitarist and principal songwriter Tom Searle - a founding member and Dan's brother - who died of cancer in 2016. Since then, the loss of their close friend has coloured much of their work. Now, they can exercise their demons and reach out to their fans in a different light on 'The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit'. "This one is more of a party," concludes Carter. "We've got a good atmosphere and we're celebrating Tom rather than being too downbeat. He'll always be there as part of the band, but this one is more exciting. One of my friends recently told me after a show, 'You weren't quite there yet, but now you're having fun and in the moment'. You never forget what happened, but you learn from it."



Comparing the band to a Premiere League footballer who needs to go back into training after each season's victory, Carter is confident that their Cantona years of looking back on their glory days are a long way off for now, as they're still living through them - but now with a mind to let the good times roll. Nothing can go wrong if you're doing what feels right. As Carter growls on the industrial stomp of the arena-ready album gem 'Tear Gas: "Anything is possible - wake up the unstoppable". New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed British metalcore outfit Architects has announced the highly-anticipated second leg of their North American tour, which sees the band hitting major markets across North America for the first time since 2019.With unparalleled headline performances, including a one-night-only performance at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, Architects will be joined by special guests We Came As Romans and Brutus for this performance. Tickets for this show go on sale to the public on Friday, April 19, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT.Once again enthralling listeners with their signature sonic brutality, Architects kick off 2024 with an explosive new single, "Curse." Produced by Jordan Fish, the track is available everywhere now via Epitaph Records. Instantly grabbing attention with a guttural scream by frontman Sam Carter, "Curse" is rife with blast beats, massive guitar riffs, and Carter's impressive vocal range as he switches between aggressive verses and a melodic chorus. The track is elevated by the pummeling bridge that sees the band embracing their roots with one of their heaviest, most eruptive breakdowns to date. Following the bridge with a stripped-back final pre-chorus, "Curse" is a testament to the intensity and versatility that has earned Architects millions of fans across the globe."Curse" follows on the heels of the fiery single "Seeing Red," which earned high praise from outlets such as Metal Injection, Alternative Press, Loudwire, and others. Hailed as an "anthem powerhouse" by Idobi, "Seeing Red" has gained over 23 million global streams, boasting over 1 million streams a week globally since its December 2023 release. Moreso, the track reached No. 6 in the UK, No. 8 in Australia and Belgium, and No. 13 in the U.S. on Spotify's Viral 50 charts. "Seeing Red" marked the band's first release since their lauded 2022 album the classic symptoms of a broken spirit, which broke No. 1 on the UK Rock & Metal Albums charts.ARCHITECTS TOUR DATES:May 2 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel (SOLD OUT) *May 3 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS (SOLD OUT) *May 4 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS (SOLD OUT) *May 6 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues *May 7 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *May 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *May 10 - Washington, DC @ The Fillmore *May 11 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues *May 12 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to RockvilleMay 14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *May 15 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *May 17 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *May 18 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *May 19 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic TempleSept 28 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^Sept 29 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than LifeSept 30 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater ^Oct 2 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ^Oct 4 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ^Oct 5 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^Oct 6 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre ^Oct 8 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre ^Oct 11 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock* Support from Of Mice & Men, While She Sleeps^ Support from We Came As Romans, BrutusMany bands might not be so keen to rip it up and start again, especially when they're on to a good thing. Finding yourself with a #1 album and selling out arenas is enough for some to repeat a winning formula. Architects however, are that shark that dies if it stops swimming. "It was definitely validating and felt really cool for like a day," recalls drummer, producer and songwriter Dan Searle of hitting the top spot with 'For Those That Wish To Exist'. "For a lot of the bucket list things you reach in any career, there's a momentary gratification then you're like, 'What next?' You just move on. By the time the album came out, my head was already in the mindset of 'Broken Spirit'. That was where I was at."Searle notes how it was their albums 'Lost Forever/Lost Together', 'All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us', and 'Holy Hell' that really "cemented what the band was about" and "took them to a new level" as a rock powerhouse and leaders of the UK's metalcore scene - making it all the more "daunting" to reinvent themselves on the records that would follow. "Especially after we re-recorded 'Wish To Exist' at Abbey Road with an orchestra, I felt that we had to shelve the strings and all that stuff," he says. "I wanted to make this album with a different aesthetic. We were enjoying working with the synths and doing stuff that we hadn't done before."As a band who never stop writing, the kernels of the songs that make up 'The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit' were already in progress before the ink had time to dry on the artwork of their last record. Architects were on a creative roll, and the record was born of that creative freedom. Produced by Dan Searle and Josh Middleton, with additional production from Sam Carter at Decon's Middle Farm Studios and their own Brighton Electric Studios before being mixed by Zakk Cervini, the band were buoyed by finally being back in a room together after their last album was made mostly remotely due to COVID restrictions. The result was something altogether more "free, playful and spontaneous," Searle explains.For Carter, the most revealing track is the album's simmering center-piece 'Burn Down My House'. Taking in the band's post-rock influences, it builds a cinematic moodscape as the frontman warns: "I swear I'm OK, just hear the words I don't say"."A lot of us have struggled with mental health," he says. "I had been on antidepressants for a long time. The year we started making the record, I had just come off them. I know that Dan and I are both still in counseling and therapy. That song is so important because it epitomizes how you can feel when you're just completely shot and fed up. There are a lot of times where I didn't know that I was in that spiral or struggling. It's a song that asks, 'Do you have that friend that you're concerned about'?"It's a discussion that Carter has made the effort to have on stage, especially through his own darkness following the passing of guitarist and principal songwriter Tom Searle - a founding member and Dan's brother - who died of cancer in 2016. Since then, the loss of their close friend has coloured much of their work. Now, they can exercise their demons and reach out to their fans in a different light on 'The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit'. "This one is more of a party," concludes Carter. "We've got a good atmosphere and we're celebrating Tom rather than being too downbeat. He'll always be there as part of the band, but this one is more exciting. One of my friends recently told me after a show, 'You weren't quite there yet, but now you're having fun and in the moment'. You never forget what happened, but you learn from it."Comparing the band to a Premiere League footballer who needs to go back into training after each season's victory, Carter is confident that their Cantona years of looking back on their glory days are a long way off for now, as they're still living through them - but now with a mind to let the good times roll. Nothing can go wrong if you're doing what feels right. As Carter growls on the industrial stomp of the arena-ready album gem 'Tear Gas: "Anything is possible - wake up the unstoppable".



