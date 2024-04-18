Country Artist Kathleen Fee Releases Second Single 'The Morning After The Night Before'





The song was penned by renowned songwriters Elisha Hoffman, founding member of The Loving Mary Band, Steven Tyler's country band, as well as co-founder of Pumphouse Records, launched with



Kathleen says, "The Morning After the Night Before embodies the fearless spirit of the modern woman commanding the night with unapologetic, incorrigible confidence. This song is a powerhouse anthem celebrating independence and owning the moment, leaving listeners hooked and hungover for more."



Depicting the outcome of a night filled with indulgence, where the protagonist finds themselves grappling with the consequences of their actions, the song is fueled by desire and consumed by love.



Kathleen adds, "I absolutely love this song because it perfectly captures my struggle of never wanting to say goodbye to an awesome night out. You see, I have been accused of having my own three stages of saying goodbye. First up, we've got 'The Prelude -when I drop subtle hints that it's time to hit the road, setting the stage for the exit. Then comes the 'Farewell Round'-when I make the rounds, saying goodbye to each of my friends. But it doesn't end there. Finally, there's 'The Exit'-the moment when I'm practically being dragged out the door with someone saying, "We have to go, Kathleen," waving goodbye, but not really wanting to leave."



It's a tale of living in the present and embracing the thrill, facing the aftermath with a mix of nostalgia and anticipation for what's to come next.



"I love 'The Morning After the Night Before,' because it is a fun-spirited song about how nobody is the boss of me. It also embraces the fearless spirit of the modern woman who takes charge. When I say goodbye, it is on my terms, with all the sass and independence of a woman who knows what she wants, even if I know the morning won't be as fun as the night before," says Kathleen.



Kathleen is a dynamic frontwoman of the renowned New York City Irish band Celtic Cross. With her musical journey beginning at a young age, she has showcased her diverse talents not only as a singer-songwriter but also as an actor, model, and Irish step dancer. Now, with her solo venture, she collaborates with seasoned professionals to craft a sound uniquely her own. With a repertoire that spans from singing the



Embarking on her musical journey at the age of 4, Kathleen Fee has remained steadfast in her commitment to creating captivating and resonant music. Widely recognized as the dynamic frontwoman and driving force behind the renowned New York City Irish band Celtic Cross, Kathleen has recently ventured into the solo realm. Over the past year, she immersed herself in the vibrant musical scene of Nashville, TN, where she crafted her eagerly awaited solo EP, Glitter Gold, scheduled for release in 2024.



As an accomplished singer-songwriter, Kathleen has graced stages and recording studios alongside notable figures such as



Currently dividing her time between the coastal vibes of Montauk, NY, and the musical heart of Nashville, TN, Kathleen recently joined forces with Elisha Hoffman, the founding member of The Loving Mary Band, Steven Tyler's country band, as well as co-founder of Pumphouse Records, launched with



A force to be reckoned with in both traditional and contemporary music scenes, Kathleen continues to deliver awe-inspiring renditions of the

Kathleen Fee is a multi-faceted artist, seamlessly blending tradition with innovation, and her musical journey continues to captivate audiences worldwide. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country artist Kathleen Fee has released her second single, "The Morning After the Night Before." This single is an anthem for the wild-hearted, capturing the spirit of a night out with unapologetic sass and swagger, leaving you craving another round. Embodying the fearless attitude with confidence, Kathleen shares this song for those who struggle to say goodnight to a night, reflecting the stages of departure but living life to its fullest even if it means dealing with the consequences.The song was penned by renowned songwriters Elisha Hoffman, founding member of The Loving Mary Band, Steven Tyler's country band, as well as co-founder of Pumphouse Records, launched with Lee Brice and songwriter Rob Hatch; two-time Grammy winner, singer-songwriter Rebecca Lynn Howard, who has written songs for Martina McBride and Trisha Yearwood and has recorded with Dolly Parton, Vince Gill, and Patty Loveless; and Dan Davidson, lead vocalist of the group Tupelo Honey, who has 7 CCMA nominations, 10 ACMA awards, a platinum record, and a number 1 selling Canadian song and record.Kathleen says, "The Morning After the Night Before embodies the fearless spirit of the modern woman commanding the night with unapologetic, incorrigible confidence. This song is a powerhouse anthem celebrating independence and owning the moment, leaving listeners hooked and hungover for more."Depicting the outcome of a night filled with indulgence, where the protagonist finds themselves grappling with the consequences of their actions, the song is fueled by desire and consumed by love.Kathleen adds, "I absolutely love this song because it perfectly captures my struggle of never wanting to say goodbye to an awesome night out. You see, I have been accused of having my own three stages of saying goodbye. First up, we've got 'The Prelude -when I drop subtle hints that it's time to hit the road, setting the stage for the exit. Then comes the 'Farewell Round'-when I make the rounds, saying goodbye to each of my friends. But it doesn't end there. Finally, there's 'The Exit'-the moment when I'm practically being dragged out the door with someone saying, "We have to go, Kathleen," waving goodbye, but not really wanting to leave."It's a tale of living in the present and embracing the thrill, facing the aftermath with a mix of nostalgia and anticipation for what's to come next."I love 'The Morning After the Night Before,' because it is a fun-spirited song about how nobody is the boss of me. It also embraces the fearless spirit of the modern woman who takes charge. When I say goodbye, it is on my terms, with all the sass and independence of a woman who knows what she wants, even if I know the morning won't be as fun as the night before," says Kathleen.Kathleen is a dynamic frontwoman of the renowned New York City Irish band Celtic Cross. With her musical journey beginning at a young age, she has showcased her diverse talents not only as a singer-songwriter but also as an actor, model, and Irish step dancer. Now, with her solo venture, she collaborates with seasoned professionals to craft a sound uniquely her own. With a repertoire that spans from singing the National Anthem at NFL games to captivating performances on esteemed platforms like Fox & Friends, Kathleen's musical journey continues to enthrall audiences worldwide, promising an exciting new chapter in her career. For more information and to connect with Kathleen Fee, follow her on Website, Instagram, Facebook, Spotify, and TikTok.Embarking on her musical journey at the age of 4, Kathleen Fee has remained steadfast in her commitment to creating captivating and resonant music. Widely recognized as the dynamic frontwoman and driving force behind the renowned New York City Irish band Celtic Cross, Kathleen has recently ventured into the solo realm. Over the past year, she immersed herself in the vibrant musical scene of Nashville, TN, where she crafted her eagerly awaited solo EP, Glitter Gold, scheduled for release in 2024.As an accomplished singer-songwriter, Kathleen has graced stages and recording studios alongside notable figures such as Black 47, Loving Mary, and Shilelagh Law. Beyond her vocal prowess, Kathleen's diverse talents extend to acting, modeling, and even championing Irish step dancing on national and international stages. Her songwriting creativity is evident in tracks like "Shores of America," "Who I Am," "Those Were The Days," and "Going Home" on the Shores of America album cementing her status as one of New York's established songwriters. Notably, she showcased her vibrant spirit in a sassy duet, "Wedding Reel," with Black 47's legendary frontman, Larry Kirwan.Currently dividing her time between the coastal vibes of Montauk, NY, and the musical heart of Nashville, TN, Kathleen recently joined forces with Elisha Hoffman, the founding member of The Loving Mary Band, Steven Tyler's country band, as well as co-founder of Pumphouse Records, launched with Lee Brice and songwriter Rob Hatch; and two-time Grammy winner, Rebecca Lynn Howard, who has written songs for Martina McBride and Trisha Yearwood and has recorded with Dolly Parton, Vince Gill, Patty Loveless, and more, shaping Kathleen's solo sound at Curb Studios. Kathleen has worked with exceptional musicians like Chris Autry, Aaron Currie, Justin Weaver, Billy Justineau, and Robert Blare bringing fresh and dynamic sound endeavors.A force to be reckoned with in both traditional and contemporary music scenes, Kathleen continues to deliver awe-inspiring renditions of the National Anthem at NFL games, including a recent performance at the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals game. This marked her second performance for the Steelers, the first being 11 years ago, and her anticipation for returning to Pittsburgh to sing the Star-Spangled Banner remains as fervent as ever. Kathleen has also graced prestigious stages, performing on notable platforms like Fox & Friends, The Fox News Network, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, PNC Bank Arts Center, The Museum for Television & Radio, New York, and many more.Kathleen Fee is a multi-faceted artist, seamlessly blending tradition with innovation, and her musical journey continues to captivate audiences worldwide.



