Skinny Lister Reveals New UK Headline Tour For Winter 2024

As the band's career continues to see them passing the growing flagon of their experiences with every album and tour. They've led an endless parade gathering fans old and new, from the respected folk circuit to the riotous Download Festival, igniting pogoing mosh-pits at each. Over the past ten years they've travelled from rain-soaked London to the vast arteries of the USA, upgrading from narrow boat to Salty Dog Cruise, played huge tours across New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Plotting another end-of-year bonanza, Skinny Lister will be back for a fresh stretch of UK shows in Winter 2024. Regularly cited as one of the best live bands in the biz, the Skinnies' annual live pilgrimage around the UK has become the stuff of gig circuit legend in recent years. And already champing at the bit to go again, the band will be hitting the road for a run of unmissable fixtures from Newcastle to Nottingham, Bristol to Birmingham, multiple venues in Scotland, plus sizing-up the prospect of a big pre-Christmas finale at London's The Scala at the tail end of this year.Following the release of their rave-received 'Shanty Punk' record last year, it seems Dan, Lorna and co. are not resting on their laurels any time soon and are already dropping teasers for some potential new material landing in time for these shows. As Dan Heptinstall says of the 2024 Winter tour:"Our end of year wouldn't be the same without hitting the road for our annual Skinny UK Tour. And Christmas doesn't officially start until we hit London for the Skinny Christmas bash, for which we go even bigger this year - at the amazing Scala in Kings Cross. Can't wait to get back out there for some serious partying! We might even find space in the set to test drive a few new tracks. See you at the barrier!"With 13 dates in all across the UK, catch Skinny Lister at these venues as follows.SKINNY LISTER - WINTER 2024 TOUR:NOVEMBER23 - BRISTOL Thekla27 - OXFORD O2 Academy 228 - Manchester Academy 329 - BIRMINGHAM Castle & Falcon30 - CARDIFF Clwb Ifor BachDECEMBER4 - YORK Crescent5 - NEWCASTLE Cluny6 - ABERDEEN Tunnels7 - EDINBURGH Mash House8 - NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms11 - EXETER Cavern12 - PORTSMOUTH Wedgewood Rooms13 - LONDON ScalaSince 2009, Skinny Lister have been at the forefront of first-rate folk/punk in the UK. Making waves with the irrepressible energy of their debut album 'Forge and Flagon' in 2012, the London-formed crew went on to sign with Xtra Mile Recordings for the release of their classic second album 'Down On Deptford Broadway' (2014) and so beginning a partnership that has birthed a further four records with the label including 'The Devil, The Heart, The Fight' (2016), 'The Story Is…' (2019), 'A Matter Of Life & Love' (2021), and most recently 'Shanty Punk'.Given its mastering polish at the iconic Abbey Road Studios by Frank Arkwright, their latest effort 'Shanty Punk' finds the band delivering their most autobiographical and arguably most definitive Skinny Lister album yet. A concept album all about the myths and madness that have have defined Skinny Lister themselves, it was warmly received by The Morning Star who praised in a 5* review "If you're feeling out of sorts and in need of festive cheering up, the exuberant Deptford sextet Skinny Lister are the remedy, the balm that no festive season can do without. Ever.", whilst RNR Magazine hailed the record as "very good…raucous!" (4*).As the band's career continues to see them passing the growing flagon of their experiences with every album and tour. They've led an endless parade gathering fans old and new, from the respected folk circuit to the riotous Download Festival, igniting pogoing mosh-pits at each. Over the past ten years they've travelled from rain-soaked London to the vast arteries of the USA, upgrading from narrow boat to Salty Dog Cruise, played huge tours across Europe and North America and headlined themselves across festivals, sweatboxes and ever-larger venues. Performing with some of music's most tenacious live acts from Dropkick Murphys to Frank Turner, Boy George to Beans on Toast to The Bouncing Souls, not to mention reigniting their US fanbase with an epic tour across America with Flogging Molly in 2023; Skinny Lister's formidable live rep more than proceeds them.



