Meduza Join Forces With OneRepublic And Leony On 'Fire' - The Official Song Of UEFA Euro 2024

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) MEDUZA have led the charge in returning house music to daytime radio across the globe with great success. In the space of the two years from 2019 they had become the biggest global streaming Italian artist in the history of music on both Spotify and Apple Music in Italy, a quite staggering achievement.Since 2019, the year where they released their debut record 'Piece of Your Heart', Meduza rapidly approach 20 billion cumulative streams across all releases, with multiple official chart top 10 hits across Europe, Number 1 Dance hits in the US, Multi diamond, platinum and gold certifications across the globe and even a GRAMMY nomination to boot, with no signs of slowing down. This has extended deeper into clubland, with the inception of their record label 'AETERNA', which they have used to great effect to channel their club focussed releases and champion artists and the music they love, already securing multiple Beatport top 10 records with only a few releases to dateGrammy nominated OneRepublic, is comprised of singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, keys Brian Willett, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher. The band released their debut set Dreaming Out Loud in 2007. The release included the 20m selling smash single "Apologize," which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide and received a Grammy nomination.The band's sophomore album, 2009's Waking Up, produced the hit singles "All the Right Moves," " Secrets " and "Good Life." The certified-platinum album Native followed in 2013, featuring the No.1 hit and 41 million selling single "Counting Stars." OneRepublic released Oh My My, their fourth full-length album in 2016. OneRepublic has amassed 5B streams on Spotify to date. OneRepublic's latest album, Human, dropped on August 27, 2021. It features singles, which combined have over 2.5 billion global streams: " Someday ", "Run", " Somebody To Love ", " Wanted ", " Didn't I ", " Better Days " and " Rescue Me ". They most recently released their new single, "I Ain't Worried," which was featured in Top Gun: Maverick. Leony is a singer, songwriter and musician who grew up in a very small town in the south of Germany. She pretty quickly discovered her love for music and started signing more or less before she could event talk, then took piano and guitar lessons at a very young age. She currently boasts over 6m monthly listeners on Spotify and has released numerous hit records including the 100m + streaming 'Friendships (Lost My Love)', 'Remedy' and 'Paradise'.



