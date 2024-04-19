Joni Mitchell - The Asylum Albums (1972-1975)





Rhino's acclaimed The Asylum Albums (1972-1975) boxed set from 2022 returns as part of the ongoing Quadio series. The Asylum Albums (1972-1975) [Quadio] features remastered Hi-Res Stereo, Dolby Atmos mixes by Grammy® Award Winning producer Ken Caillat and Claus Trelby, and Quad Mixes of For The Roses (1972), Court And



The cover art for The Asylum Albums (1972-1975) [Quadio] features a painting by Mitchell. The set also includes an essay by friend and fellow Canadian Neil Young. He writes: "Joni's music is so deep and transporting. She comes right from the source. There is no mistaking it…For The Roses, Court And Spark, Miles Of Aisles, and The Hissing Of Summer Lawns…are all classics in my book. I listened to every album as it came out. The musicians she played with were always above my abilities. She had grown from folk to jazz and in between, creating a unique kind of sound that I loved to listen to over and over."



The Asylum Albums (1972-1975) [Quadio] follows Mitchell's musical evolution over four albums as she embraced more jazz-inspired pieces and moved away from the folk and pop of her early years. It includes essential tracks like her first Top 40 hit, "You Turn Me On, I'm A Radio," and her highest-charting (#7) single, "Help Me," plus favorites like "Free Man In Paris," "Raised On Robbery" and "In France They Kiss On Main Street."



For The Roses was certified gold and added to the Library of Congress's



Miles Of Aisles is a double live album that spotlights the tour for Court And Spark. It reached #2 on the album chart and was certified gold. The Hissing Of Summer Lawnswas also certified gold, peaking at #4 on the album chart and earning a Grammy® Award nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.



The Asylum Albums (1972-1975) [Quadio] - Track Listing:

For The Roses (1972)

2022 Remastered Hi-Res Stereo, 2023 Quad Mix by Bruce Botnick and 2023 Dolby Atmos Mix



"Banquet"

"Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire"

"Barangrill"

"Lesson In Survival"

"Let The Wind Carry Me"

"For The Roses"

"See You Sometime"

"Electricity"

"You Turn Me On I'm A Radio"

"Blonde In The Bleachers"

"Woman Of

"Judgement Of The Moon And Stars (Ludwig's Tune)"



Court And

2022 Remaster Hi-Res Stereo, 1974 Quad Mix, 2023 Dolby Atmos



"Court And Spark"

"Help Me"

"Free Man In Paris"

"People's Parties"

"Same Situation"

"Car On A Hill"

"Down To You"

"Just Like This Train"

"Raised On Robbery"

"Trouble Child"

"Twisted"



Miles Of Aisles (1974)

2022 Remastered Hi-Res Stereo, 1974 Quad Mix*, 2023 Dolby Atmos



"You Turn Me On I'm A Radio"

"Big Yellow Taxi"

"Rainy Night House"

"Woodstock"

"Cactus Tree"

"Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire"

"Woman Of

"A Case Of You"

"Blue"

"Circle Game"

"People's Parties"

"All I Want"

"Real Good For Free"

"Both Sides Now"

"Carey"

"The Last Time I Saw Richard"

"Jericho"

"Love Or Money"

*Previously unissued



The Hissing Of Summer Lawns (1975)

2022 Remastered Hi-Res Stereo, 1975 Quad Mix, 2023 Dolby Atmos



"In France They Kiss On Main Street"

"The

"Edith And The Kingpin"

"Don't Interrupt The Sorrow"

"Shades Of

"The Hissing Of Summer Lawns"

"The Boho Dance"

"Harry's House/Centerpiece"

"Sweet Bird"

"Shadows And Light"



