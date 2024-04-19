Mimi Webb Shares Official Music Video For "Mistake"!



08/04 - Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Internationally acclaimed rising star Mimi Webb has shared the official music video for her latest single, " Mistake " (EPIC Records) - OUT NOW. Shot in southern California and directed by Jenna Marsh, the video comes amid her North American tour supporting Benson Boone on his Fireworks and Rollerblades Tour, and ahead of several major North American music festival appearances this summer.Pulling back the curtains, and unafraid to walk on the wild side, " Mistake " is the first release of 2024 from the British-born artist and songwriter, also her first collaboration with the multiple award-winning hitmaker Ryan Tedder (Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift).Further testament to her steadily growing global profile and stardom, this summer, Mimi Webb will be performing live at NYC's Governors Ball (Jun. 7), Montreal's Osheaga Festival (Aug. 2) and Chicago's Lollapalooza (Aug. 4), with more dates to be announced. For a full list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, please visit www.mimiwebb.com.More exciting news to be revealed soon. Mistake ", the new single from Mimi Webb is available everywhere now.NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES WITH BENSON BOONE:04/18 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA04/19 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL04/20 - House Of Blues - Orlando, FL04/22 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX04/23 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX04/25 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO04/26 - Maverik Center - West Valley City, UT04/28 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA04/29 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ05/01 - The Masonic - San Francisco, CANORTH AMERICAN FESTIVAL APPEARANCES06/07 - The Governors Ball Music Festival - Queens, NY08/02 - Osheaga Festival - Montreal, QC08/04 - Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL



