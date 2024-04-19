Bella Rios Announces Debut EP 'Sincerely'





Walking in the Rain New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising pop darling Bella Rios will release her debut EP, Sincerely, on May 17. The EP announcement comes alongside an alt music video for pop-punk inspired lead single "Ever After," watch @Top40-Charts the video featuring Bella's all girl band.Sincerely, is an authentic collection of songs that sees Bella explore the euphoria of love, crushing lows of heartbreak, and the vertigo-inducing peaks and valleys of mental health. Featuring Bella's powerhouse vocals and everything from emotionally vulnerable ballads to irresistibly catchy pop-punk melodies, the upcoming EP is a testament to Bella's growth as an artist and a young woman. The EP announcement comes on the heels of the release of lead single "Ever After". The cheeky track switches between candid verses that tell the story of a relationship through rose-colored glasses followed by disappointment, and a heart-thumping chorus in which she belts out her disapproval of the boy in question.Focus track "Walking in the Rain" is a soaring anthem about the power of music. Bella wrote the poignant song specifically about struggling with the monotony and pressures of school life, though the sentiment will be familiar to anyone who has ever felt like they were in a rut. The soaring chorus is a testament to the healing power of music itself, with Bella's stunning vocals gliding through the comforting refrain: "So I listen to happy songs while walking in the rain/Trying to keep my head up cuz that's what this song is saying."From the vibrant city of Chicago and now based in the musical crucible of Nashville, Bella's journey began at the tender age of five when she first began learning classical piano. Influenced by musical greats like Queen, Fleetwood Mac, and Aerosmith, as well as contemporary icons such as Adele, P!nk, and Lady Gaga, Bella sets herself apart with her dynamic vocal performances and powerfully connective songwriting. Bella's lyrics are relatable and exceedingly fun to sing along with. Currently a junior at Princeton University studying Economics, Bella vibe checks her songs with friends - if they love them or are moved by them, she knows she's onto something.Sincerely, Tracklist:Ever AfterNevermindIt's Not Me It's YouIn the DarkWalking in the Rain



