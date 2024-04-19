Abby Hamilton Confirms Summer Headline Shows



+co-headline with Will Overman. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emerging singer, songwriter and musician Abby Hamilton will perform select headline shows this summer including newly confirmed stops at Greensboro's Flat Iron, Knoxville's Barley's Tap Room, Chattanooga's Cherry Street Tavern, Roanoke's The Spot on Kirk and Harrisonburg's Golden Pony. See below for complete tour itinerary.Tickets for the new shows will go on-sale Friday, April 19 at 10:00am ET.The upcoming performances add to a breakout year for Hamilton, who released her debut album, #1 Zookeeper (of the San Diego Zoo), this past fall via Blue Gown Records - a new imprint run by WhizzBangBAM's Ian Thornton (Tyler Childers) in partnership with Virgin Music. Stream/purchase here.Produced by Justin Craig and Duane Lundy, #1 Zookeeper (of the San Diego Zoo) is filled with Hamilton's sharp lyrical perspective and entrancing vocals, further establishing her as one of music's most intriguing new voices. Across these ten vulnerable tracks, Hamilton recounts personal experiences with a universal relatability, all over a captivating blend of folk and indie rock.In addition to signing with Blue Gown Records, Hamilton has also signed a publishing deal with Limited Edition Musicin partnership with Warner Chappell Music. Of the deal, Greg Sowders and Marc Wilson, Co-Presidents of Limited Edition Music Publishing, share, "Limited Edition Music Publishing proudly welcomes Abby Hamilton to our family of extraordinary artists. With her unique sound and unparalleled artistry, Abby's music transcends boundaries and resonates with the deepest corners of the soul.Reflecting on the album, Hamilton shares, "This is an album about the worlds we create to cope with the world we are in. The places we go to for comfort within ourselves when we are grieving, strategizing, fantasizing, creating, and so on. These songs are fake worlds rooted in my own experiences processed through my own lens of anxiety and hope. I hope this brings comfort to those who are in the process (whatever that may be). You are not alone. I was not alone in creating it either. With the help of Duane Lundy, Justin Craig, Zac Hamilton, Zach Martin, Carson Childers, and many more, I was aided in creating a sonic landscape that supported the fantasy vision. The goal was to integrate the sounds of country, rock, and anthemic choruses to create my own footprint. Tucked away in the studio for 5 months in Kentucky, we found a sound I am so proud of. #1 Zookeeper will always be the perfect timestamp to me of the process it takes to truly know and love yourself."About Abby HamiltonBorn and raised in Nicholasville, KY, Hamilton has garnered a reputation as an engaging live performer and musician. In the past few years, she has opened for artists such as Tyler Childers, Shakey Graves, Wynonna Judd, Blackberry Smoke, Kelsey Waldon and The Mountain Goats and also performed at many major festivals including Bonnaroo, AmericanaFest, Railbird, Luck Reunion and more. Ahead of her full-length debut, Hamilton released her EP, Afraid of the Dark (Live Sessions), in 2022 of which Brooklyn Vegan praised, "showcases Abby's grizzled-yet-soaring voice."#1 ZOOKEEPER (OF THE SAN DIEGO ZOO) TRACK LIST:LuckyGood ThingBaby Let's RideMayday#1 Zookeeper (of the San Diego Zoo)Soccer FieldSatisfied Whatever Helps You SleepFineDisplacerABBY HAMILTON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES:May 30—Hamilton, OH—RiversEdge Amphitheater*June 1—Lexington, KY—Railbird Music FestivalJune 6—Greensboro, NC—Flat IronJune 7—Knoxville, TN—Barley's Tap RoomJune 8—Chattanooga, TN—Cherry Street TavernJune 12—Roanoke, VA—The Spot on KirkJune 13—Harrisonburg, VA—Golden PonyJune 14—Glen Jean, WV—Whizzbangers BallJune 23—Nashville, TN—3rd & Lindsley+*supporting Ben Chapman & Co.+co-headline with Will Overman.



