Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 19/04/2024

Karen Harding Challenges Listeners To Rise Above With Single '6 Feet Off The Floor'

Hot Songs Around The World

Lose Control
Teddy Swims
401 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
249 entries in 26 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
317 entries in 26 charts
Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
181 entries in 22 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
331 entries in 23 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
367 entries in 20 charts
Water
Tyla
329 entries in 20 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
306 entries in 17 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
198 entries in 27 charts
Overdrive
Ofenbach & Norma Jean Martine
189 entries in 14 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
621 entries in 23 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
691 entries in 28 charts
Karen Harding Challenges Listeners To Rise Above With Single '6 Feet Off The Floor'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Friday, 19th April 2024, Melbourne, Australia based singer-songwriter, Karen Harding will release her single, "6 Feet Off The Floor", following the runaway success of the releases of her first two singles from her upcoming album, "Imaginary Boyfriend" and "Judge You". "6 Feet Off The Floor" will be the third song off her eagerly awaited album "Behind the Mask".

Written and produced entirely by Karen Harding, "6 Feet Off the Floor" is expected to glow luminously in a world in need of inspiration. The uplifting track draws in listeners from the very first note with its enticing piano melodies, layered vocals, and catchy beat. The song urges listeners to rise above and embrace their worries and find perspective in the midst of life's passing challenges. It offers a message of positivity and resilience.

Karen Harding entered Melbourne, Australia's vibrant music scene when she released her debut single "I Didn't Realise," released May 2021. Since then she has explored uncharted sonic waters by teaming up with artists and producers internationally.

Notable awards earned by Karen in recent years include winning the 2021 Bendigo Bank-sponsored Radio Eastern Songwriter Talent Show; being nominated as a Top Ten Winner at World Songwriting Awards in September 2021 and Best International Artist at Crags Radio Independent Artist Awards held February 2022.

Through her music, Karen Harding invites listeners on a journey of self-discovery and introspection. Her songs showcase her ability to delve into the complexities of human emotion while offering solace and understanding through her moving lyrics and distinct musical style.

Don't miss the release of "6 Feet Off The Floor" on April 19th, 2024, and stay tuned for more updates on Karen Harding's forthcoming album, "Behind The Mask."






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0105000 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0048511028289795 secs