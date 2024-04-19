Stephanie Lambring Shines A Light On Social Media Contradictions With 'Cover Girl'









Stephanie's songwriting is as raw and vulnerable as it gets, and she has a unique way of blending the deeply personal with the universal. Hypocrite offers an emotional rollercoaster from the aching "Good Mother," which Billboard called "both lyrically and melodically haunting," to a tongue-in-cheek look at insincerity in "Two-Faced," which



Such deep and thoughtful reflection has been a hallmark of Stephanie's work from the very beginning - when she released her acclaimed 2020 debut album Autonomy, Rolling Stone hailed her "John Prine-esque observation" and NPR



Hypocrite Tracklist:

1. Cover Girl

2. Good Mother

3. Purity Ring

4. Jasper

5. Mirror

6. Hospital Parking

7. Prayer

8. Filler

9. Two-Faced

10. Confessional New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Stephanie Lambring has just shared the brooding new single " Cover Girl " ahead of her anticipated sophomore album Hypocrite releasing, April 19. Opening the album with a perpetually unsettled drumbeat, " Cover Girl " grapples with the modern pressures of a social media-driven world, and the music video illustrates the stark reality behind the life we display online. It was featured today at Atwood Magazine, who called the song "heavy, aching, urgent, and immediate...bold, beautiful, and brutally honest," and said the video "elevates the song's message and enhances its warning through a breathtaking portrayal of a 'real life influencer.'" Stephanie on the new single: "I guess you could say that this song is my beef with social media and the inconsistencies between how we really feel and how we feel like we need to present. How blasting authenticity doesn't really feel all that authentic. I see it in myself at times. I'm calling it out, while also hoping this song offers grace and compassion for ourselves."Stephanie's songwriting is as raw and vulnerable as it gets, and she has a unique way of blending the deeply personal with the universal. Hypocrite offers an emotional rollercoaster from the aching "Good Mother," which Billboard called "both lyrically and melodically haunting," to a tongue-in-cheek look at insincerity in "Two-Faced," which Stephanie recently performed for Ditty TV. On her latest single, "Hospital Parking," she spins a garage fee into a devastating meditation on loss, with a beautiful piano accompaniment from Wilco's Pat Sansone. The song was featured this week at NPR Music by Lars Gotrich, who said "Pass the tissues; this one's a tearjerker."Such deep and thoughtful reflection has been a hallmark of Stephanie's work from the very beginning - when she released her acclaimed 2020 debut album Autonomy, Rolling Stone hailed her "John Prine-esque observation" and NPR Music called her "one of Nashville's most fearless young singer-songwriters." Stephanie isn't afraid to face the uncomfortable, and in the process, she offers up comfort for the rest of us. On Hypocrite, she delivers an album full of love and grace and compassion, as she reminds us that imperfection and humanity go hand in hand.Hypocrite Tracklist:1. Cover Girl2. Good Mother3. Purity Ring4. Jasper5. Mirror6. Hospital Parking7. Prayer8. Filler9. Two-Faced10. Confessional



