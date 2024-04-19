They Might Be Giants Release New Rendition Of "Lazy" By Irving Berlin Recorded As Part Of WNYC's "Public Song Project"





17 Nov- London at The Roundhouse! SOLD OUT New York, NY (Top40 Charts) They Might Be Giants have announced a special cover of American composer Irving Berlin's famed song "Lazy," which debuted on 2nd April on WNYC as part of its Public Song Project. Led by the team at WNYC's midday culture show All Of It, the Public Song Project invites listeners to create new music by drawing from the public domain. The 2024 edition celebrates the station's 100th anniversary with a compilation of cover songs and adaptations of public domain works from the 1920s.The accompanying single art illustrated by David Cowles was inspired by the original sheet music cover for the track, offering a vividly colorful reimagining of the piece. "Lazy" is released across all streaming platforms on April 19, and a 7-inch 45 will also be available exclusively through TMBG's Idlewild Recordings later this year.The Grammy winning alt-rock legends are also returning to the UK this November 2024 with their 'An Evening With They Might Be Giants: Flood, BOOK and Beyond' UK tour, which includes shows in Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Bristol and London.The shows will include two sets which span early favourites to songs from their new, Grammy-nominated album 'BOOK'. Joined by their barn-burning live band including the Tricerachops Horns, this once-in-a-lifetime show is guaranteed to delight. No opener! They Might Be Giants' performance starts approximately one hour after doors open!With vinyl interest in the band reaching historic new peaks last year, the band's Idlewild Recordings imprint's pressing program is in full swing. With more than a dozen re-issues, new albums, and vinyl-only releases, Idlewild has pressed Flood and Apollo 18 picture disks alongside loving reissues of Mink Car, Lincoln, The Spine, and most recently, the long-awaited vinyl release of Long Tall Weekend, the first digital-only release by a major artist back in August 1999 in the fledgling days of the internet. On the docket for 2024: John Henry. They Might Be Giants started with a Dial-A-Song service, powered by a lone phone machine out of their Brooklyn apartments. Since then, they have made 23 albums, and have secretly infiltrated your TV with original themes and incidental music to numerous shows and commercials. Fans can enjoy They Might Be Giants' FREE Dial-A-Song smartphone app (iPhone / Android) which adds a new song every day.UK Tour Dates:1 Nov- Southampton2 Nov- Cambridge SOLD OUT3 Nov- London5 Nov- Glasgow SOLD OUT6 Nov- Newcastle8 Nov- Belfast9 Nov- Dublin SOLD OUT12 Nov- Manchester SOLD OUT13 Nov- Leeds SOLD OUT15 Nov- Nottingham16 Nov- Bristol SOLD OUT17 Nov- London at The Roundhouse! SOLD OUT



