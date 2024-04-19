Steve Conte's (New York Dolls, Michael Monroe) New Album 'The Concrete Jangle' To Be Released On Record Store Day, April 20





Scheduled for launch on Record Store Day (April 20th), this 10-track album features collaborations with XTC's Andy Partridge, who co-wrote five of the songs with Conte, including the newly released single "We Like It." To learn more about the vinyl release of 'The Concrete Jangle' for Record Store Day, visit: https://recordstoreday.com/SpecialRelease/17473.

Stream "We Like It" Here: https://orcd.co/welikeit



Conte says, "When Andy Partridge and I were writing songs for The Concrete Jangle I told him I thought we needed something more 60s-garage-band and that we should put on our



Lyrically, we decided it should be about a politician running for office who is promising all sorts of crazy & impossible things. Andy even threw out some of the lines off-the-cuff, like - "a tap in the kitchen that turns on the beer". He suggested that I sing-speak the verse ('Sprechstimme' as he said it), which I interpreted as - do Dylan! When I made the first demo and sent it to him for feedback I had added the bridge; chords, 1/2 time groove, melody & lyrics, (the latter of which he tweaked a bit) and then, we almost had a song. Andy then suggested the riff for the intro, which I tweaked slightly to make it more "me" and finally, we had all the pieces.



For the backing vocals on the chorus/hooks I wanted to get many different walks of life represented, people a politician would be trying to convince in an election; men, women, young, old, black, white, latino, musicians, actors, producers, DJs, singers - and some people who work "real" jobs. Nearly 50 friends added their voices - among them, names like - Ian Hunter, Michael Imperioli, Marshall Crenshaw, Steve Lillywhite, Kasim Sultan,



Of the upcoming album Conte shares, ""The Concrete Jangle" is the best album I've done to date. Not just because all the songs on Side A were co-written with songwriting genius, Andy Partridge (from my favorite band, XTC) - but because working with him made me rise to the occasion and become a better writer/artist myself. You can't be a slouch and be writing with one of the greatest songwriters since Lennon & McCartney!



I cannot stress how much Andy Partridge contributed to this record - it would not exist without him and his input. I've given him a co-production credit for helping with the arrangements of the demos, which were ultimately followed when making the final record. To my earlier point, it is the listeners who have have proven to me that I've become better on this record because they've thought that some of my lyric and melody lines were Andy's - which is the highest compliment.



When tasked with which songs were going to exist on Side B, I knew they'd have to stand up next to the Partridge co-writes so I pulled out some the more psychedelic, adventurous soulful songs from the Beatles/XTC/Motown side of my musical brain. I think I picked the right ones because people have mentioned some of those songs as their favorites - and even Andy himself perked up when he heard "I'm Decomposing A Song For You".



In keeping with the aesthetic of 60s-meets-80 power pop, the record had a limitation on what I could use. I played a multitude of guitars; both acoustic & electric, mandolin, Mellotron, strings, piano & organ (all sampled), tambourine & maracas. I had my other co-producer, Andrew Hollander play real piano & Mellotron while keyboard whiz Rob Schwimmer added an authentic 1960s Ondioline as well as Theremin & synthesizer sounds. Real trumpets by Chris Anderson, cello by Mark Stewart, bass by brother John Conte and drums by Prairie



Some of the lyrical themes on the record are truth vs. misinformation, entitlement, boredom, heartache, fidelity, addiction and loss - and of course, love and lust."



'The Concrete Jangle' Track Listing:

Fourth of July

Hey Hey Hey (Aren't You The One?)

We Like It

Shoot Out The Stars

One Last Bell

Motor City Love Machine

All Tied Up

Decomposing A Song For You

Girl With No Name

I



Recognized for his notable guitar contributions with the New York Dolls and as the guitarist for Michael Monroe's band (where he continues to perform), Steve Conte gained global acclaim through his collaborations with Japanese composer and artist Yoko Kanno on the soundtracks of popular anime series, including Cowboy Bebop.



Throughout his career, Conte has collaborated with a diverse range of artists, including



His connection with Wicked Cool founder Stevie Van Zandt dates back to 2004 when the Dolls performed at Van Zandt's Underground Garage Festival. Conte reminisces, "But my connection with him goes back to Jersey. I grew up with his cousins in Matawan [near the Jersey shore], so I had been hearing about his legend for years."



