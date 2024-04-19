It's Official! CMA Of Texas Announces Their Artist Showcase



On the other side of the coin this is an invitation to those that just want to nose around this year and maybe apply next year. However, if you are ready to go now is the time.

Mary shares, "This is one of those down home get to know some new folks type events. It's also a precursor to our highly successful annual awards event in the fall.

This year HD Ainsworth will be our master of ceremonies and it doesn't get much better than that for sure."

HD Ainsworth heads up the morning drive time hours on KBEF Houston TX (Top40 Charts) Mary Minter, Director CMA of Texas, announced today that there are only four slots yet to be filled by Country Americana artists who want to perform. The mid-term event (May 19th) allows twelve up and coming artists to showcase their music and stage presence.On the other side of the coin this is an invitation to those that just want to nose around this year and maybe apply next year. However, if you are ready to go now is the time.Mary shares, "This is one of those down home get to know some new folks type events. It's also a precursor to our highly successful annual awards event in the fall.This year HD Ainsworth will be our master of ceremonies and it doesn't get much better than that for sure."HD Ainsworth heads up the morning drive time hours on KBEF Radio Minden, LA covering the Shreveport I-20 corridor Louisiana. This year's showcase is being held at The Junction in Crosby Texas with plenty of parking, really good food, and well the entertainment will be over the top.



