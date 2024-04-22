Ghost-Note Releases New LP Mustard N'Onions Via Mack Avenue Music Group/Artistry Music



"Mustard n'Onions is an expression of Ghost-Note's profound love for funk and jazz and its gravitational pull on our musical world," explains Werth. "With every track, we respectfully take our hats off to the OGs of these genres while adding our additional influences individually and collectively."

"This record represents the DNA of 10 brothers that absolutely love creating music together, and when we all come together it's 'Tribal Righteousness,'" Sput continues. "This Funk not only stinks, it heals... Nate and I are proud and lucky to have this unit gifted to us."



Along for the funky ride of



Well over a decade ago, Sput and Werth found themselves gigging together in the Texas-rooted fusion powerhouse Snarky Puppy — Werth on his creatively, globally curated percussion setup, and Sput on keys and, later, drums. What developed was a great mutual respect and a musical kinship between the two that bordered on telepathy. At a certain point during their ceaseless tour schedule, Sput's nightly improvised solo began to signify a new pathway. "I got bored taking drum solos," Sput says, "so I asked Nate to join me. It was like we were finishing each other's sentences. We did it so well to where fans started coming up and asking, 'What was the name of that song you and the percussion player were quoting?'" An idea for a beat CD was hatched, which quickly flowered into Ghost-Note — a group that would function less as a "collective" à la Snarky Puppy and more as a dedicated squad.







Tracklisting:

1. JB's Out! (Do It Babay) feat. Mackenzie

2. Move With a Purpose feat. Karl Denson

3. Where's Danny?

4. Origins feat. Keith Anderson

5. PoundCake feat. Casey Benjamin

6. Phatbacc

7. Grandma's Curtains feat. Eric Gales

8. Revival Island feat.

9. Yellow Dan feat. Marcus Miller

10. Bad Knees

11. Synesthesia

12. Slim Goodie

13.

14. Origins Reprise

15. Nard's Right feat. Bernard Wright



Tour Dates:

May 10 - Thunderbird - Pittsburgh, PA

May 11 - Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH

May 12 - Rochester Lilac Festival - Rochester, NY

May 14 - El Club - Detroit, MI

May 15 - Bell's - Kalamazoo, MI

May 16 - Chop Shop - Chicago, IL

May 17 - Dakota - Minneapolis, MN

June 15 - Juneteenth Celebration - Ft. Worth, TX

June 28 - Winstons - San Diego, CA

June 29 - Pappy + Harriet's - Pioneertown, CA

June 30 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA

July 4 - Moe's Alley -

July 6-7 - High

July 9 - Cornerstone - Berkeley, CA

July 11 - Neptune Theater - Seattle, WA

July 12 - The Get Down - Portland, OR

July 13 - Oregon Country Fair - Veneta, OR

July 26 - Fuji Rock Festival - Niigata, Japan

August 2 - The Egg - Albany, NY

August 3 - Newport Jazz Festival - Newport, RI

August 5-7 - Blue Note - New York, NY

August 24 - Mountain Sol Festival - Santa Cruz, CA

August 25 - Blue Note Summer Sessions - Napa, CA

