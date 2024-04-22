Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Lizzie No's Breakout Album Halfsies Receives Rave Reviews From Press And Fans
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lizzie No (she/they) has captured attention across the board since the release of their new album Halfsies earlier this year on Thirty Tigers / Miss Freedomland. Featured in this month's Rolling Stone Future of Music Issue, Lizzie was selected as one of just 25 artists who are "dreaming up fresh sounds and inspiring new movements." This week, she also makes her return to NPR's World Café for a session and in-depth interview on the new album, genre labels, and how Beyoncé inspired her to break from the mold.

Cementing Lizzie's status at the forefront of a new vanguard of genre-defying artists, Halfsies features guest vocals from Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Allison Russell and Kill Rock Stars recording artist Brian Dunne, as well as strings from members of the Grammy-winning group Attacca Quartet. The album hit #13 on the Americana Albums chart and peaked at #2 on the NACC Folks charts, and has garnered widespread acclaim everywhere from The New York Times, Billboard and American Songwriter to FLOOD, Under The Radar and Stereogum. Lizzie was highlighted as WXPN's Artist To Watch last month, and the No Depression Spotlight Artist earlier this year, and she recently joined Marissa Moss and Natalie Weiner for an in-depth conversation featured in their Don't Rock The Inbox newsletter.


Acclaim for Halfsies:
"Halfsies marks a declarative and daring step forward in both narrative writing and songcraft...The 11 tracks include Nineties alt-rock, piano ballads, stately waltzes, country weepers, and atmospheric indie-folk." - Rolling Stone

"Halfsies channels influences like Patty Griffin and overtly name-checks others like Lucinda Williams. A travelogue of sorts, housing both ethereal folk harmonies and explosive, rock-fueled barn burners, the album is animated by stories of physical and spiritual passage — of hunting for personal freedom and dreaming of collective liberation." - The New York Times

"The 11-song project, in solid singer-songwriter tradition, proliferates with keen observations, excavating both internal and external struggles...No's warm, welcoming voice, emotional clarity and eloquent songwriting skills gleam." - Billboard

"...the album defies categorization. No fearlessly flexes her muscles across pop, country, rock, folk, bluegrass, and all the gray areas in between. Her songs are earnestly melodic but narratively complex, catchy but soul-stirring…" - No Depression

"On her new record Halfsies, we once again see New York singer-songwriter Lizzie No melding folk, rock, bluegrass and blues into a vibrant masterpiece that's richly cohesive and deeply personal…boldly tackling societal challenges in a manner echoing the legacy of folk icons such as Pete Seeger and Joan Baez." - WXPN


After touring across the country this spring, Lizzie is currently on the road in the UK, with more US dates this summer including Chicago, St. Paul and Milwaukee, and appearances at XPoNential Music Festival and Bourbon & Beyond this fall. See a full list of dates below or visit their website.

Lizzie No 2024 Tour Dates
April 17 - Southampton, UK @ The Brook
April 18 - Exeter, UK @ Exeter Phoenix
April 19 - Cambridge, UK @ Storey's Field Centre
April 20 - Chester, UK @ Storyhouse
April 24 - Sheffield, UK @ Upper Chapel
April 25 - Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead
April 26 - Kendal, UK @ Brewery Arts
April 27 - Coventry, UK @ Warwick Arts Centre
May 29 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
May 30 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
May 31 - Chicago, IL @ The Hideout
June 1 - Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark
June 9 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Three River Arts Festival
June 14-16 - Eridge Park, Tunbridge Wells, UK @ Black Deer Festival
June 22 - Bryn Mawr, PA @ Bryn Mawr Twilight Concert
July 25-28 - Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Folk Festival
July 26-29 - Topcliffe, UK @ Deer Shed Festival
September 20-22 - Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival
September 22 - Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond
November 4 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ DR Koncerthuset
November 5 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Göta Lejon
November 6 - Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall
November 7 - Gothenburg, Sweden @ Pustervik
November 9 - Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik
November 11 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys
November 12 - Cologne, Germany @ Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
November 14 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
November 15 - Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma






