Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 22/04/2024

Atomic Life Release New Single "All In Bad Taste"; Self-Titled EP Coming Soon

Hot Songs Around The World

Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
260 entries in 26 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
374 entries in 20 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
411 entries in 25 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
203 entries in 27 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
622 entries in 23 charts
Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
189 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
701 entries in 28 charts
Water
Tyla
333 entries in 20 charts
Petit Genie
Jungeli, Imen Es & Alonzo
173 entries in 5 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
337 entries in 23 charts
Overdrive
Ofenbach & Norma Jean Martine
196 entries in 14 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
310 entries in 17 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
224 entries in 16 charts
Atomic Life Release New Single "All In Bad Taste"; Self-Titled EP Coming Soon
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Atomic Life is a supergroup made up of pillars of the New York hardcore world. The Long Island based alternative rock band features the incomparable world-known drummer Billy Rymer (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Ho9909, Thoughtcrimes), Cody Hosza (Glassjaw) on guitar, and Michael Sadis (NK) on bass. Joining these titans is Adea Frances; a fresh talent and multi-disciplined performance artist who compliments Atomic Life's high-energy songs with her powerful vocals and haunting lyrics.

The band's third single "All In Bad Taste" is out now and follows the release of the previous single "Hit Me First" and "Incense and Aries".

"All the hallmarks of the Yeah Yeah Yeah's from sludgy guitar riffs, indie rock dance rhythms and a Karen O type vocal. It has an almost Deftones feel musically but with dancier drums. It's angular post punk and fun so the comparison shouldn't scare you off."- Blood Makes Noise

"A gigantic wall-of-metallic-sound juggernaut, propelled by diabolic guitar/bass riffage, enraged with cast-iron drumming, and inflamed with Adea Frances's libidinous high-voltage vocals. Think Deftones having a noise-wrestling fight with Mastodon with Evanescence's charismatic hell-cat as ref. Yes, dynamite! This is only the band's first hit, but they sure can split atoms." - TURN UP THE VOLUME

The band says, ""All in Bad Taste" plunges into the depths of darkness. I guess its my twisted homage to Nietzsche's philosophical abyss. It delves into the grotesque realm of aging, plastic beauty, and the haunting absence of divinity, painting a harrowing portrait of humanity's darkest desires."

Atomic Life will be playing at NYC's Map Room at Bowery Electric on May 11 with In The Middle, Sucko and The New Pollution. Tickets

www.atomic-life.com
www.instagram.com/atomiclifeofficial
www.facebook.com/atomiclifeband






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.3398321 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0043749809265137 secs