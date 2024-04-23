Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 23/04/2024

Major League Music At Minor League Ballparks: Diamond Baseball Holdings Announces "Music On The Diamond" Concert Series

Hot Songs Around The World

Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
310 entries in 17 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
202 entries in 27 charts
Overdrive
Ofenbach & Norma Jean Martine
196 entries in 14 charts
Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
188 entries in 22 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
622 entries in 23 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
259 entries in 26 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
372 entries in 20 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
410 entries in 25 charts
Petit Genie
Jungeli, Imen Es & Alonzo
173 entries in 5 charts
Water
Tyla
332 entries in 20 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
336 entries in 23 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
700 entries in 28 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
224 entries in 16 charts
Major League Music At Minor League Ballparks: Diamond Baseball Holdings Announces "Music On The Diamond" Concert Series
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) America's national pastime is getting major league star treatment with the launch today of "Music on the Diamond," a nationwide concert series featuring top artists performing against the backdrop of iconic Minor League ballparks. "Music on the Diamond," a first-of-its-kind offering from Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), the owner/ operator of select Minor League clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB), and promoted by William Morris Endeavor (WME) and Doussan Music Group (DMG), provides fans with an unparalleled opportunity to witness their favorite stars in a uniquely intimate atmosphere.

"Music on the Diamond" currently comprises five headline concerts, beginning with four stops featuring three-time GRAMMY Award-winner Miranda Lambert, the most-awarded artist in history at the Academy of Country Music Awards, including the top honor for Entertainer of the Year. The series rounds out with a highly anticipated appearance from country music superstar, Thomas Rhett.

This innovative collaboration marks a transformative moment as it opens new avenues for engaging with fans and communities beyond baseball. The "Music on the Diamond" series represents an exciting step towards redefining the role of Minor League ballparks as vibrant hubs of entertainment and culture within their communities.

"Bringing exciting new events and experiences that foster community and draw more people to our ballparks has been a goal of ours at DBH since the very beginning, so launching 'Music on the Diamond' is a momentous occasion for us," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "Whether you're catching a glimpse of the Skyliner rollercoaster just beyond the right-field wall at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona or taking in the view of the Sierra Mountains on a clear day at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, Minor League ballparks provide some of the most unique atmospheres for entertainment. We're thrilled to see these cornerstones of the community open their doors to the public as often as possible." Tickets go on sale to the public starting April 26, 10 a.m. local time, with select presale opportunities made available starting April 23. For more information, visit musiconthediamond.com.

"Music on the Diamond" Tour Dates:
Miranda Lambert:
June 7 - Peoples Natural Gas Field, home of the Altoona Curve (Altoona, PA)
June 29 - Momentum Bank Ballpark, home of the Midland RockHounds (Midland, TX)
July 26 - Trustmark Park, home of the Mississippi Braves (Pearl, MS)
September 28 - AutoZone Park, home of the Memphis Redbirds (Memphis, TN)
Thomas Rhett:
October 20 - Chukchansi Park, home of the Fresno Grizzlies (Fresno, CA)

The series is expected to expand to more artists and ballparks over the coming months and years, with updates announced throughout the year, promising even more opportunities for fans to experience the magic of "Music on the Diamond."






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0093839 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0045692920684814 secs