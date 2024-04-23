Anne Wilson Is A Modern Day Rebel!; 16-Song Album Rebel Available Everywhere Now





Wilson commemorated the groundbreaking release this morning with a performance of her loud-and-proud title track "REBEL" on The 3rd Hour of TODAY, where she also announced her headlining REBEL Tour with special guest Jordan Rowe, kicking off on Sept. 12. Tickets for the 28-stop tour will be available for presale at 10 a.m. local on Tuesday, April 23, and general on-sale will begin on Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local on www.annewilsonofficial.com.

"I have worked so hard on this record. I poured my heart and soul into every single song," shares Wilson. "I'm so thankful for my co-writers diving deep with me on this project and partnering with me to create these songs. This writing process was the most freeing experience I've ever had. I enjoyed every moment so much and will never forget that season of my life. When I think about this new album and this set of songs, all I see is the faithfulness of God. He called this little 15 year old girl from Kentucky out of the tragic loss of her brother and has brought me on the most incredible journey. I would be nowhere without Jesus. My hope is that you all absolutely love these songs and that you feel Jesus in all of them. I pray this record impacts your life for the glory and honour of Jesus. That it brings you JOY and peace. That it inspires you to be a REBEL."



Charging onto the scene three years ago with her debut single "My Jesus," Wilson made the powerful declaration to cling firmly to her faith after finding God's healing following the tragic loss of her brother. Now, as she remains steadfast and unwavering in her commitment to her faith-filled message, Wilson delivers an album in REBEL that "hits the bullseye between contemporary Christian and Country twang" (GRAMMY) in an ode to Wilson's Lexington, Ky. roots that honours two genres who share a deep rooted history.



REBEL acts as a page turning autobiography into who Wilson is at her core, "a genre-blender in the truest, most artistically satisfying meaning of the word" (Holler). People.com further praises it "as entertaining as it is nourishing," filled with "lively, often sassy melodies delivered by one of contemporary music's freshest new voices, regardless of genre." Wilson combines much-needed encouragement, vulnerability and transparency into a perfect balance that footholds the space between the dead-end road paved in dirt and the church pew of redemption on Sunday morning. Produced by Jeff Pardo and Jonathan Smith, REBEL emerges as a powerful message of faith.



Highlighted on today's record is "the upbeat banger" (GRAMMY) "Songs About Whiskey," released with an all-new music video. Wilson unashamedly walks the line of her strong faith and Country roots, resulting in a lyrical redemption that swerves typical vices of whiskey, nicotine and one-night stands to place exclamation on her heavenly fix. Wilson also joined forces with some of Christian and Country music's biggest names on REBEL, tapping reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year



Last month, Wilson landed her first CMT



Wilson's new album will take her back to her roots as she prepares for her sold-out hometown album release show this Sunday, April 21 at the Lexington Opera House (available to stream here) followed by a performance on Tuesday, April 23 at the Grand Ole Opry. The album events continue as she hosts an in-store signing event on Wednesday, April 24 at the Walmart in Cool Springs-Franklin, Tenn. With her first Country tour as direct support on Scotty McCreery's Cab In A Solo Tour under her belt, she will grace the stages of both Country and Christian music's most sought-after festivals this summer before taking her new album on the road for the REBEL Tour.



REBEL Track List:

"REBEL" (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West)

"Rain In The Rearview" (Anne Wilson, Matthew West, Zach Kale, Jaren Johnston)

"

"God & Country" (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West, Trannie Anderson)

"Praying Woman" (with Lainey Wilson) (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West, Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson)

"Songs About Whiskey" (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West, Lauren Hungate)

"Sinner's Prayer" (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West, Lauren Hungate)

"The Cross" (with Chris Tomlin) (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West, Jonathan Smith)

"My Father's Daughter" (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West, Emily Weisband)

"

"Country Gold" (with Jordan Davis) (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West)

"Southern Gospel" (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West,

"Dirt Roads In Heaven" (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Nicolle Galyon, Matthew West)

"3:16" (Anne Wilson, Jeff Pardo, Matthew West)

"

