Sapphira Cristal Announces The Cristal Ball Tour





Kicking off July 11 in Vancouver, The Cristál Ball Tour will make hotly anticipated stops in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, her beloved Philadelphia, and many more (full dates below), bringing Sapphira's limitless creativity and personal story to life with hilarious anecdotes, audience immersion and a mystical charm that only she could conjure.

"The Cristál Ball Tour is a magical musical comedy extravaganza!", said Sapphira. "It's a funny, interactive, audience-driven show about my life, complete with songs off my upcoming album and humorous anecdotes of things I've experienced. I sing, perform, dance, and give you a guided glimpse into the crystal ball that is Sapphira Cristál!"

Over the weekend, Sapphira Cristál also hinted at her forthcoming debut album, teasing a listen of lead single "Enough" (via PEG Records).



The Cristál Ball Tour

Thursday, July 11 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

Friday, July 12 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune

Saturday, July 13 - Portland, OR - The Aladdin

Wednesday, July 17 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbos

Friday, July 19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

Tuesday, July 23 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Wednesday, July 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Friday, July 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

Saturday, July 27 - Fort Collins, CO - The Aggie

Sunday, July 28 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

Thursday, August 1 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Friday, August 2 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Saturday, August 3 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

Thursday, August 8 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre

Friday, August 9 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

Saturday, August 10 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric at Skyway Theatre

Sunday, August 11 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

Thursday, August 15 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Friday, August 16 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick

Saturday, August 17 - Toronto, ON -

Sunday, August 18 - Montreal, QC - Le National

Thursday, August 22 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

Saturday, August 24 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

Sunday, August 25 - Washington, DC - The Howard

Thursday, August 29 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA



Producer Entertainment Group (PEG) is a full-service artist management firm, record label and production company proudly representing many of the world's top drag queens and LGBTQ+ talent. They oversee all aspects of their clients' careers including development, recording, filming, retail and global touring. PEG is also a major stakeholder in OUTtv USA, a premium streaming service, and the creators of SERV Vodka, sold in restaurants and queer spaces across the country. PEG Records is a member label of Warner New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following her stunning run on the 16th season of RuPaul's Drag Race, which had its grand finale on Friday, Philadelphia's drag legend Sapphira Cristál is wasting no time getting her art out into the world. Today, the performer, classically trained opera singer, songwriter and creative powerhouse announces The Cristál Ball Tour, set to enchant audiences around North America this summer.Kicking off July 11 in Vancouver, The Cristál Ball Tour will make hotly anticipated stops in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, her beloved Philadelphia, and many more (full dates below), bringing Sapphira's limitless creativity and personal story to life with hilarious anecdotes, audience immersion and a mystical charm that only she could conjure."The Cristál Ball Tour is a magical musical comedy extravaganza!", said Sapphira. "It's a funny, interactive, audience-driven show about my life, complete with songs off my upcoming album and humorous anecdotes of things I've experienced. I sing, perform, dance, and give you a guided glimpse into the crystal ball that is Sapphira Cristál!"Over the weekend, Sapphira Cristál also hinted at her forthcoming debut album, teasing a listen of lead single "Enough" (via PEG Records).The Cristál Ball TourThursday, July 11 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood TheatreFriday, July 12 - Seattle, WA - The NeptuneSaturday, July 13 - Portland, OR - The AladdinWednesday, July 17 - San Francisco, CA - BimbosFriday, July 19 - Los Angeles, CA - The RegentTuesday, July 23 - San Diego, CA - House of BluesWednesday, July 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent BallroomFriday, July 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - SoundwellSaturday, July 27 - Fort Collins, CO - The AggieSunday, July 28 - Denver, CO - Gothic TheatreThursday, August 1 - Houston, TX - House of BluesFriday, August 2 - Dallas, TX - House of BluesSaturday, August 3 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower TheatreThursday, August 8 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid TheatreFriday, August 9 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly'sSaturday, August 10 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric at Skyway TheatreSunday, August 11 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall BallroomThursday, August 15 - Chicago, IL - House of BluesFriday, August 16 - Detroit, MI - Magic StickSaturday, August 17 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert HallSunday, August 18 - Montreal, QC - Le NationalThursday, August 22 - Hamden, CT - Space BallroomSaturday, August 24 - New York, NY - Gramercy TheatreSunday, August 25 - Washington, DC - The HowardThursday, August 29 - Philadelphia, PA - TLAProducer Entertainment Group (PEG) is a full-service artist management firm, record label and production company proudly representing many of the world's top drag queens and LGBTQ+ talent. They oversee all aspects of their clients' careers including development, recording, filming, retail and global touring. PEG is also a major stakeholder in OUTtv USA, a premium streaming service, and the creators of SERV Vodka, sold in restaurants and queer spaces across the country. PEG Records is a member label of Warner Music Group's Alternative Distribution Alliance.



