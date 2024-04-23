Sapphira Cristal Announces The Cristal Ball Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Following her stunning run on the 16th season of RuPaul's Drag Race, which had its grand finale on Friday, Philadelphia's drag legend Sapphira Cristál is wasting no time getting her art out into the world. Today, the performer, classically trained opera singer, songwriter and creative powerhouse announces The Cristál Ball Tour, set to enchant audiences around North America
this summer.
Kicking off July 11 in Vancouver, The Cristál Ball Tour will make hotly anticipated stops in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, her beloved Philadelphia, and many more (full dates below), bringing Sapphira's limitless creativity and personal story to life with hilarious anecdotes, audience immersion and a mystical charm that only she could conjure.
"The Cristál Ball Tour is a magical musical comedy extravaganza!", said Sapphira. "It's a funny, interactive, audience-driven show about my life, complete with songs off my upcoming album and humorous anecdotes of things I've experienced. I sing, perform, dance, and give you a guided glimpse into the crystal ball that is Sapphira Cristál!"
Over the weekend, Sapphira Cristál also hinted at her forthcoming debut album, teasing a listen of lead single "Enough" (via PEG Records).
The Cristál Ball Tour
Thursday, July 11 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre
Friday, July 12 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune
Saturday, July 13 - Portland, OR - The Aladdin
Wednesday, July 17 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbos
Friday, July 19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
Tuesday, July 23 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
Wednesday, July 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
Friday, July 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
Saturday, July 27 - Fort Collins, CO - The Aggie
Sunday, July 28 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
Thursday, August 1 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
Friday, August 2 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Saturday, August 3 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
Thursday, August 8 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theatre
Friday, August 9 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
Saturday, August 10 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric at Skyway Theatre
Sunday, August 11 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
Thursday, August 15 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
Friday, August 16 - Detroit, MI - Magic Stick
Saturday, August 17 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix
Concert Hall
Sunday, August 18 - Montreal, QC - Le National
Thursday, August 22 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
Saturday, August 24 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
Sunday, August 25 - Washington, DC - The Howard
Thursday, August 29 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
