Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 23/04/2024

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band "Reset The Bar" On First 2024 US Tour Leg; 30-Song Finale In Ohio Wraps Triumphant Coast-To-Coast Run

Hot Songs Around The World

Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
260 entries in 26 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
374 entries in 20 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
411 entries in 25 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
203 entries in 27 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
622 entries in 23 charts
Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
189 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
701 entries in 28 charts
Water
Tyla
333 entries in 20 charts
Petit Genie
Jungeli, Imen Es & Alonzo
173 entries in 5 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
337 entries in 23 charts
Overdrive
Ofenbach & Norma Jean Martine
196 entries in 14 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
310 entries in 17 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
224 entries in 16 charts
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band "Reset The Bar" On First 2024 US Tour Leg; 30-Song Finale In Ohio Wraps Triumphant Coast-To-Coast Run
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band capped the opening leg of their 2024 World Tour last night; a cross-country run that brought setlist rarities, surprise guests and blistering three-hour shows. Adding tour debuts "Youngstown," "Streets of Fire" and "I'm Goin' Down" last night in Columbus, Ohio - Springsteen and The E Street Band grew the number of songs they've played live in 2024 to 60 after just eleven shows; including fan-favorite regulars "Born to Run," "Dancing In The Dark," "Badlands" and "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out," with ruminations on loss, mortality and living for each day like "Backstreets," "Nightshift," "Last Man Standing" and "I'll See You In My Dreams." The 2024 shows have earned widespread praise as among the best of the band's career:

- "Springsteen continues to set the standard...six dates into their return to the road, they sounded like they had never been interrupted." - Rolling Stone
- "Springsteen can't help but give his fans his all...he manages to make a room full of nearly 20,000 fans feel just as intimate as a showing of Springsteen on Broadway." - Billboard
- "Bruce Springsteen's tour resumption is its own kind of Promised Land." - Top40-Charts
- "He kept the crowd on their collective feet...hauling ass on stage...rocking with the prowess of a man half his age." - SPIN
- "Transcendence through abandon...a luscious and muscular 'Thunder Road'; 'Born to Run,' delirious as always...he stood with an ease that looked like purpose." - LA Times
- "Years from now this should be viewed as one of the best tours ever...as good as live music gets." - Forbes
- "I Think We Can Officially Say Bruce Springsteen is Back" - Consequence
- "He's better than ever...you can't look away from the charisma of Springsteen when he's onstage and, more importantly, you don't want to miss a note." - San Francisco Chronicle
- "It was fantastic. The show was a blast, start to finish." - USA Today
- "More than enough purpose, passion and precision to reaffirm the power of their music...a winning combination." - San Diego Union-Tribune

Before Springsteen and The E Street Band head to Europe next month, Sony Music has just released a career-spanning Best Of Bruce Springsteen collection this week - which comes in physical formats as an 18-track set across 2 LPs or 1 CD - and digitally as an expanded 31-song package. Springsteen will also serve as a presenter at the second annual American Music Honors this Wednesday April 24 in Long Branch, NJ - organized by The Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music. The band's summer European tour will include shows from early May to late July, before they return to North America for 15 more shows before the end of the year. For a full list of tour dates and ticket information visit: https://brucespringsteen.net/tour/






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0094969 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0049350261688232 secs