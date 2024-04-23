Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
The Emmy-Nominated Series "Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter" Returns To AMC Networks, Revealing All-Star Talent Lineup For Select EMMY Season Episodes
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Hollywood Reporter (THR) announced the return of the Emmy-nominated series, "Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter" with five new episodes of Emmy contenders, featuring themed episodes including Comedy Actress, Drama Actor, Comedy Actor, Drama Actress and Stand-Up. The new season is set to premiere on Friday, May 24th, at a new time of 10 pm PT/1 am ET exclusively on IFC and streaming on AMC+. New episodes will continue on Fridays.

Talent names for select episodes, hosted by Emmy(R)-nominated actor and comedian Yvonne Orji ("Insecure"), include:
· Comedy Actress - Friday, May 24 at 10pm PT on IFC and available to stream on AMC+
· Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
· Maya Rudolph, "Loot"
· Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"
· Ego Nwodim, "Saturday Night Live"
· Michelle Buteau, "Survival of the Thickest"
· Renee Elise Goldsberry, "Girls5Eva"
· Drama Actor - Friday, June 7 at 10pm PT on IFC and available to stream on AMC+
· Jon Hamm, "Fargo"
· Nicholas Galitzine, "Mary & George"
· Clive Owen, "Monsieur Spade"
· David Oyelowo, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"
· Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"
· Callum Turner, "Masters of the Air"
· Comedy Actor - Friday, June 14 at 10pm PT on IFC and available to stream on AMC+
· Theo James, "The Gentleman"
· Ricky Martin, "Palm Royale"
· Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"
· Kelsey Grammer, "Frasier"
· Anthony Mackie, "Twisted Metal"
· John Goodman, "The Righteous Gemstones" and "The Conners"
Talent names for Drama Actress and Stand-Up are forthcoming and broadcast times may be subject to change.

Each episode will highlight a dynamic ensemble of actors and delve deep into the urgent issues, creative methodologies, and behind-the-scenes narratives that define entertainment. Conversations are moderated by THR's Mikey O'Connell and Lacey Rose. The show was filmed on location in The Georgian Room at The Georgian Hotel, the iconic Hollywood hangout in Santa Monica.

The Emmy-nominated series, "Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter," is executive produced by Elisabeth D. Rabishaw, EVP and publisher of THR, Jason Rovou, VP of video production and development of THR, and THR co-editor-in-chiefs Maer Roshan and Nekesa Mumbi Moody.






