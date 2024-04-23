Loveless Releases Poignant New Single 'I Love It When It Rains'



Oct 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alternative rock duo Loveless has shared their new single "I Love It When It Rains" along with a music video for the song, out now via Rise Records. Inspired by those moments that feel too difficult to endure, "I Love It When It Rains" is about fighting through the storm to be there for those you love most."I'm so thrilled to finally unveil our new single, 'I Love It When It Rains'. When we first got together with Andrew Goldstein, I knew immediately we were onto something magical," shares Julian Comeau. "That iconic riff, the huge melodies, everything came together so quickly and effortlessly. The words came out of me easier than breathing, telling a story about wanting to be there for someone through every hurdle, even if it might break you, and that sometimes to get through, we have to go together."He continues: "It's about accepting that we all go through so much, so what's another breakdown if it means the person you love will be okay on the other side. I wrote this song when my mother was sick and fighting hard, she had been released from and suddenly re-admitted to the hospital the day we had the session. I was terrified, I didn't know what would happen next, but I knew I was going to be there for her no matter what. She is my biggest supporter and championed me through so much, and ultimately I'm just so grateful that I get to share this song with her. I hope this track finds the people who need to hear it most, I hope it empowers you and helps you realize your trauma and your pain does not define you, but how you fight through it certainly can."In addition to the new single, Loveless has today announced their fall North American headline tour with support from Beauty School Dropout and Julia Wolf. Kicking off on September 13th in Las Vegas, the month and a half long run features stops in Dallas, Cleveland, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Portland, Los Angeles, and more. General on sale begins this Friday, April 26th at 10am local time.Loveless first met in 2019 and released their debut single " Better " in April 2020, just as COVID lockdown restrictions began to go into full force. The limitations prevented any touring plans and found Loveless embracing social media to connect with fans globally. Over the past few years Loveless has continued to release music and in the process built an astonishing community online with nearly 2M TikTok followers, 1.3M Spotify monthly listeners, over 269k YouTube subscribers, 5M monthly streams on Pandora, and over 306k+ followers on Instagram.In 2023 the band signed to Rise Records and released their label debut "I Hope I'm Not Sick". They went on to headline shows across the US, UK, Europe, and Australia, making for the band's biggest year yet.Loveless will be performing at this year's Shaky Knees Music Festival and BottleRock Napa Valley in the US, as well as at Reading and Leeds Festival in the UK, ahead of their upcoming North American headline tour. Fans can look forward to more music in the coming months. Stay tuned for more info at www.thisisloveless.com.Upcoming Tour Dates:May 5 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music FestivalMay 24 - Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa ValleyAug 23 - Reading, UK @ Reading Festival 2024Aug 24 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival 2024Sept 13 - Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country ClubSept 14 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van BurenSept 16 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The FactorySept 17 - Houston, TX @ House of BluesSept 19 - St. Louis, MO @ Red FlagSept 24 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music HallSept 25 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Deluxe at Old National CentreSept 27 - Cleveland, OH @ House of BluesSept 28 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic TheatreSept 29 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera HouseOct 1 - New York, NY @ Irving PlazaOct 3 - Washington, DC @ The Howard TheatreOct 4 - Boston, MA @ RoyaleOct 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn BowlOct 7 - Charlotte, NC @ The UndergroundOct 9 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln TheatreOct 11 - Atlanta, GA @ The MasqueradeOct 12 - Orlando, FL @ The BeachamOct 14 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn BowlOct 16 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity TheaterOct 18 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic TheatreOct 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The DepotOct 21 - Portland, OR @ Wonder BallroomOct 22 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune TheatreOct 24 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of SpadesOct 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco



