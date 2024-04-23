Rita Ora, Marshawn Lynch & Jack O'Connell Join Cast Of He Bled Neon





GRAMMY nominated artist ZHU will compose the score, marking his debut feature film, in collaboration with Joseph Trapanese (TRON: Legacy, The Raid, Straight Outta Compton). ZHU released his new album GRACE on March 15 via Capital/Astralwerks Records. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rita Ora, Marshawn Lynch and Jack O'Connell are set to join Joe Cole in the action thriller He Bled Neon from award-winning music video director Drew Kirsch. Written by Tim Cairo and Jake Gibson (Lowlife, Night Patrol) with a story by Nate Bolotin, the film will be Kirsch's feature debut. The original story by Nate Bolotin was inspired by his early experiences growing up in Las Vegas, Nevada.After his estranged brother's (Jack O'Connell) mysterious death, Ethan's (Joe Cole) journey to Las Vegas for the funeral unravels a dark web of crime, forcing him to confront his past as he delves into the city's gritty underworld to uncover the truth, risking everything he holds dear in the process. Rita Ora is an international critically acclaimed singer-songwriter and actress who rose to prominence with her chart-topping hits and captivating stage presence. Beyond her musical achievements, she is currently a panelist on The Masked Singer and has showcased her talent on the silver screen, with notable acting credits in films such as Fifty Shades of Grey, Twist and Pokémon Detective Pikachu. In addition, Rita will soon star in Descendants 4: The Rise of Red on Disney+.Marshawn Lynch is a former All-Pro NFL running back & Super Bowl Champion for the Seattle Seahawks. Since retirement he has acted in a number of projects, most recently Bottoms, with appearances in the series No Script, Westworld and Murderville. He also stars & directs the N' Yo' City segments on Thursday Night Football for Amazon Prime Video.Jack O'Connell has recently been seen in the films Lady Chatterley's Lover and Ferrari and is about to be seen in Sam Taylor-Johnson's Back To Black.Kirsch is a prolific music video and commercial director who won MTV Music Video of the Year award for co-directing the video for Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" and has worked with artists such diverse artists Imagine Dragons, Jack Harlow, and J Cole.GRAMMY nominated artist ZHU will compose the score, marking his debut feature film, in collaboration with Joseph Trapanese (TRON: Legacy, The Raid, Straight Outta Compton). ZHU released his new album GRACE on March 15 via Capital/Astralwerks Records.



