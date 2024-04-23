Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 23/04/2024

Dead Leaf Echo's LG Galleon Announces Debut Clone Album, Shares Video For 'Dividing Line'

Hot Songs Around The World

Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
260 entries in 26 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
374 entries in 20 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
411 entries in 25 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
203 entries in 27 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
622 entries in 23 charts
Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
189 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
701 entries in 28 charts
Water
Tyla
333 entries in 20 charts
Petit Genie
Jungeli, Imen Es & Alonzo
173 entries in 5 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
337 entries in 23 charts
Overdrive
Ofenbach & Norma Jean Martine
196 entries in 14 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
310 entries in 17 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
224 entries in 16 charts
Dead Leaf Echo's LG Galleon Announces Debut Clone Album, Shares Video For 'Dividing Line'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Post-punk outfit Clone - a Brooklyn-based supergroup featuring members of The Veldt, Dead Leaf Echo, Namesake and Pilot to Gunner - announces their debut record 'CL. 1' and presents the lead track 'Dividing Line', a song about how Donald Trump tried to start a class war within the USA.

The 'CL. 1' album will be released via Portland-based Little Cloud Records and North Carolina's 5BC Records this summer. The video for 'Dividing Line', which involved claymation, drawing and digital rendering, was created by Preston Spurlock.

Clone is led by LG Galleon, best known as frontman of Dead Leaf Echo, On this album, he is joined by NYC musicians Gregg Giufree (Pilot to Gunner), Max Idas and Dominick Turi. Live, he is joined by Paul Liziragga (Namesake) and Alex Cox (The Veldt). Clone started playing shows in summer of 2019, building their fanbase organically, brick by brick, word of their incendiary live shows spreading. Each time they play, more are won over.

Operating in what's rapidly becoming an antiquated model, they're a unit of parts. Egalitarian in their writing process, one where songs are built upon inchoate sparks offered freely by any member, letting the jams run free in their rehearsal space until there's a complete song, guided by the alchemy of intuition. There's no rule book here, and no one defining member, but there is a palpable chemistry.

Co-produced by LG Galleon, their debut record 'CL.1' is a damn auspicious opening volley, completely recorded and mixed by NYC legendary producer Martin Bisi (Sonic Youth, Swans, Brian Eno, John Zorn, Herbie Hancock, Iggy Pop, Helmet, Dresden Dolls, Cop Shoot Cop) at his famed BC Studio, built by Brian Eno, and mastered by Fred Kevorkian.

Clone's lyrics involve the struggles and critiques of the working person's daily life. About the new single 'Dividing Line', LG Galleon says, "This song is called the "Donnie" song. Yes it's about Donald Trump. It's when our former failed leader tried to incite a race riot during the Pandemic. The chorus goes "Get up, cause Donnie wants to start a fire, get up cause Donnie wants to start a riot, start a fire fire fire fire fire fire fight."

Evocative, in ethos and ambition, of a time when music still could change lives. Rooted in belief in its galvanizing, redemptive power, the kind which used to be written for the lonely and the scarred and the diffident (before something truly was lost), something deeply enmeshed within the human psyche that could be shared. Clone are fitfully reclaiming this, which at its crux, is the imagination of youth. It's captured vividly here, and their private universe of sonic exploration is now open to all.

'Dividing Line' is out now, available everywhere digitally, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp. As of June 21, the 'CL. 1' album will be released in digital and CD formats.

- "Loud, aggressive disharmonies flow into a flood of raging and conflicting emotions where droning reverb-injected riffs, angsty and obsessive excruciatingly ringing John McGeoch-esque guitar strains" - White, Light White Heat
- "Feeding what are now greedy expectations, fuelled by this smashing earworm, Clone ignites a firestorm of sonic pleasure - enthralled and fascinated with its sonic impression, emotional turbulence and convincing delivery" - The Spill Magazine
- "Highly Urgent Rock!" - Top40-Charts
- "A monument to what seems like a dying art form, CLONE emerges from the streets of Brooklyn—streets that have been fertile ground for underground music for decades—to remind us of what a band can truly be in an age of digitization, pre-fabrication, and superficiality" - Idioteq

All tracks written by Clone
Lyrics by LG Galleon (onewithwave music ASCAP)
Performed by LG Galleon / Gregg Giufree / Max Idas / Dominick Turi
LG Galleon - guitar, vocals, keys
Gregg Giufree - drums
Max Idas - bass
Dominic Turi - guitar, keys
Recorded and mixed by Martin Bisi (Sonic Youth, Swans) at BC Studios
Co-produced by LG Galleon
Mastered by Fred Kevorkian
'Dividing Line' video by Preston Spurlock
BnW artist photography by Silvia Saponaro
Album cover art designed by Roy Burns iii
Single cover artwork by Jacques Urioste

TRACK LIST:
1. Room of Tears
2. Immutable
3. Dazzler
4. Dividing Line
5. Still Life
6. Salt Sea Strain
7. Redeemer
8. Insides
9. Triage
10. Resurrection






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0108390 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0040631294250488 secs