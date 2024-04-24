Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
UK Producer & Singer Hannah Slavin Partner With 1Voice.Ai Telecommunications To Break Down Language Barriers All Over The World

UK Producer & Singer Hannah Slavin Partner With 1Voice.Ai Telecommunications To Break Down Language Barriers All Over The World
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In a collaboration poised to revolutionize global communication, renowned producer Ben Casey and esteemed singer Hannah Slavin have joined forces with Simon Wilby, the CEO and Inventor of 1Voice.Ai Telecommunications. Together, they have unveiled their groundbreaking initiative with the release of the track "1Voice.Ai," a captivating anthem advocating for seamless communication across borders.

"1Voice.Ai" is more than just a song; it symbolizes a collective commitment to fostering understanding and unity on a global scale. With its melodic resonance and poignant lyrics, the track serves as a beacon of hope in a world often divided by language barriers," said Simon Wilby, the visionary behind 1Voice.Ai.

This innovative project is accompanied by the launch of 1Voice.Ai's cutting-edge translation solution, a groundbreaking platform designed to simplify cross-cultural communication. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, this subscription-based service offers real-time translation capabilities across an impressive array of 60 languages, boasting an unparalleled accuracy rate of 98%.
"Language should be a bridge, not a barrier, to connecting with others. Our goal at 1Voice.Ai is to make communication across languages as effortless as making a phone call. Our collaboration with renowned talents like Ben Casey and Hannah Slavin marks a significant milestone in our journey towards achieving this vision," said Wilby.

Ben Casey, the acclaimed UK producer, reflected on his experience working on the project, remarking, "Collaborating with Hannah and the exceptional team behind 1Voice.Ai has been an absolute delight. Crafting a track of this magnitude has been both rewarding and immensely enjoyable. It's truly a project close to my heart."

Hannah Slavin, a distinguished Scottish singer-songwriter, echoed Casey's sentiments, expressing her enthusiasm for the project's profound impact. "Contributing to this initiative has been an incredible experience, knowing that it holds the potential to make a meaningful difference on a global scale," she stated.

Hannah Slavin is a Scottish singer-songwriter with a prolific career spanning over a decade. With notable achievements including triumphs on BBC One's 'Pitch Battle' and collaborations with renowned artists, Slavin has solidified her position as a prominent figure in the music industry. Her distinctive vocals and captivating lyrics have garnered widespread acclaim, establishing her as a household name both nationally and internationally.

Ben Casey is a versatile UK-based producer renowned for his exceptional musical prowess and innovative remixes. With over a decade of experience and a diverse skill set encompassing multiple instruments, Casey has earned acclaim for his ability to infuse every track with a unique flair. His collaboration with 1Voice.Ai represents a new chapter in his illustrious career, highlighting his commitment to pushing the boundaries of creative expression.

Simon Wilby is the CEO & Inventor of 1Voice.Ai, a pioneering real-time language translation solution. With a steadfast dedication to eliminating linguistic barriers, Wilby's visionary leadership has propelled 1Voice.Ai to the forefront of technological innovation. The app, now available on the Apple App Store, stands as a testament to Wilby's commitment to facilitating seamless communication worldwide.






