Optimistic Gangsta And Grammy Award Winner Beau Vallis Join Forces Under Kerry Linden Music Group

Kerry Linden New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Optimistic Gangsta, known to his fans as Orend Johnson Jr, and Grammy Award-winning producer Beau Vallis are thrilled to announce their collaboration on multiple upcoming projects. These ventures will be released under the esteemed Kerry Linden Music Group, founded by industry veterans Mitchell Todd and Orend Johnson Jr.Optimistic Gangsta's highly anticipated album, God Gap, is set to release later this year. Drawing inspiration from classic rock and Motown soul, the album promises hard-hitting stories and lyrics, marking his most personal project to date. As a Grammy U artist, Optimistic Gangsta aims not only to clinch a Grammy but also to secure a Pulitzer award for songwriting. While details about notable features remain under wraps, anticipation builds around the concept album's release.Additionally, Optimistic Gangsta will take on the role of Executive Producer for the upcoming "Kerry Linden" project. Joining him in this exciting endeavor are Angelo Garcia (A&R), Shamoi Wallace Finesse, Grammy Nominee Kenneth English, Aaliyah Ren'e (Artist), and Kerry Linden Music Group co-founder, Mitchell Todd. Stay tuned for more updates on these groundbreaking collaborations.Kerry Linden Music Group is a dynamic music label dedicated to fostering innovative talent and producing exceptional music across genres. Founded by industry experts Mitchell Todd and Orend Johnson Jr, the label continues to push boundaries and redefine music standards.



