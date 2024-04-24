The Hope Conspiracy Share Music Video For 'The West Is Dead'



The Specter Looms New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Hope Conspiracy will release their long-awaited new full-length album, Tools of Oppression / Rule by Deception on May 31st. Ahead of its release, the group has shared the record's dystopian, hook-laden second single, "The West Is Dead."Vocalist Kevin Baker states, "Politicians in the west, whether they are on the left or right, all eat from the same pig trough. Corporations own every single one of them. The working people were sold down the river decades ago. The professional liars are not concerned with fair wages, human rights, affordable healthcare or the poison in our air, water and food. Both sides play on everyone's sensitivities to keep us hating one another while they take lucrative donations and marching orders from rent seeking billionaires. The tent cities and rampant homelessness would go away tomorrow if they really wanted it to be so. The system is designed to crush the common people. If you don't feel it now you will. If you don't see it now you will. It's the approaching storm on the horizon and there is no escaping it. The west is dead and our end is near."True sonic violence aimed at political division, economic manipulation, war profiteering, media propaganda and other vile forms of global oppression, Tools of Oppression / Rule by Deception is an ominous soundtrack to the steady decline of our modern age. There is no question, The Hope Conspiracy is back to make a cold hard statement about existence in the end times.Tools of Oppression / Rule by Deception was engineered by Kurt Ballou and Zach Weeks at God City Studios, and artwork for the release was created by acclaimed artist Alexander Heir (Death/Traitors). The album is available for pre-order nowand The Hope Conspiracy will be playing select shows this summer and fall.The Hope Conspiracy, on tour:June 7 Cambridge, MA @ SoniaJune 8 Brooklyn, NY @ The MeadowsJune 9 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian ChurchJuly 20 Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge - The Rumble September 6 Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 September 7 Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman September 8 Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction September 9 Giant Rock, CA @ Ask A Punk September 12 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar September 13 Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project September 14 Portland, OR @ Dante's September 15 Tacoma, WA @ Real ArtTools of Oppression / Rule by Deception, Track Listing:Those Who Gave Us YesterdayThe Prophets and DoomA Struggle for PowerLive in FearShock by ShockOf a Dying NationConfusion, Chaos, MiseryBroken VesselsThe West is DeadThe Specter Looms



