Diego Rimbaud To Release 'Over Now' With Former M83 M83 Member J. Laser





Rimbaud is a new blend of House music amalgamated with the iconography and the essence of Funk, Indie Dance and Synth-pop while being at the forefront of pop. 'Over Now' is a mellow club record inspired by 70s Psychedelic Funk and Classic French House, blending with J.Laser romantic and aggressive lyrics and theme about heartbreak and individualism, creating the perfect retro futuristic landscape.



You may known Lawlor aka J.Laser from his tenure with M83. At age 18, he was drafted by the French Dream-Pop outfit as a Multi-Instrumentalist on the 'Hurry up, We're Dreaming Tour', beckoning a perilous leap from mild-mannered home-schooler to archetypal rock magus playing Coachella, Glastonbury, and Lollapalooza in a matter of months. He spent the following years with the group, touring globally and contributing as a creative asset, most notably on his ethereal, sovereign composition 'Walkway Blues' which was sited as a standout track on the band's labyrinthine 2016 album 'Junk'. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) DIEGO RIMBAUD is the new musical endeavor of Dzasko, the Peruvian born and Los Angeles based producer announces his debut single together with J.Laser, a former member of the French outfit M83. While as Dzasko, Diego secured releases at Armada Records, Protocol Recordings, Disco:Wax (Sony), Smash The House, Central Station Records, toured across Asia, Europe and America. Landed a number 4 spot on Beatport charts and #1 in the iTunes Peru charts with his single "Lost in a feeling" released under his label Phonomatic Records. Recently his song "NYC Flower" was added into the soundtrack of the Apple TV documentary "Messi meets America". And he ventured into scoring by composing the music for the short film "Therapist of the year".Rimbaud is a new blend of House music amalgamated with the iconography and the essence of Funk, Indie Dance and Synth-pop while being at the forefront of pop. 'Over Now' is a mellow club record inspired by 70s Psychedelic Funk and Classic French House, blending with J.Laser romantic and aggressive lyrics and theme about heartbreak and individualism, creating the perfect retro futuristic landscape.You may known Lawlor aka J.Laser from his tenure with M83. At age 18, he was drafted by the French Dream-Pop outfit as a Multi-Instrumentalist on the 'Hurry up, We're Dreaming Tour', beckoning a perilous leap from mild-mannered home-schooler to archetypal rock magus playing Coachella, Glastonbury, and Lollapalooza in a matter of months. He spent the following years with the group, touring globally and contributing as a creative asset, most notably on his ethereal, sovereign composition 'Walkway Blues' which was sited as a standout track on the band's labyrinthine 2016 album 'Junk'.



