Movies and TV 24/04/2024

ABC News Studios Presents 'Michael Strahan X Jon Bon Jovi: Halfway There'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ABC News Studios has announced a one-hour special featuring "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan's exclusive sit-down interview with legendary rock icon Jon Bon Jovi.
"Michael Strahan x Jon Bon Jovi: Halfway There" premieres Sunday, April 28, at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC, streaming next day on Hulu.

In the candid discussion, Bon Jovi reflects on his journey to fronting one of the most successful bands of all time and the challenges he and the band faced along the way. Bon Jovi gives Strahan an honest assessment of his health after a near career-ending vocal cord injury and talks about the band's separation from long-time guitarist Richie Sambora.

Delving into his and the band's early years, he shares intimate anecdotes about his upbringing in New Jersey, a place that would later serve as the backdrop for many of his iconic songs, and reflects on the unwavering support he received from his parents, his wife of 35 years, his family and fans.

Additionally, the special features a behind-the-scenes look at the SXSW premiere of the band's new Hulu documentary "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story," a four-part celebration as the band gets ready to celebrate its 40th anniversary and looks at what to expect from the band in the future.
