Knocked Loose Release Single 'Suffocate' Featuring Poppy

You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To Track Listing:

1 - Thirst

2 - Piece By Piece

3 - Suffocate (ft. Poppy)

4 - Don't Reach For Me

5 - Moss Covers All

6 - Take Me Home

7 -

8 - The Calm That Keeps You Awake

9 - Blinding Faith

10 - Sit & Mourn





Apr 27: Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World

Apr 29: Detroit, MI - Russell Industrial Center

May 01: Nashville, TN - Marathon

May 03: Lawrence, KS - Granada (SOLD OUT)

May 04: Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

May 05: Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

May 06: Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

May 07: Houston, TX - White Oak

May 10: Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee (SOLD OUT)

May 11: Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine (SOLD OUT)

May 12: San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

May 14: Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo (SOLD OUT)

May 15: Portland, OR - Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)

May 17: Boise, ID - Knitting Factory (SOLD OUT)

May 18: Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

May 19: Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

May 21: St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

May 22: Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

May 23: Chicago, IL - Salt Shed (SOLD OUT)

May 24: Newport, KY - Megacorp Pavilion

May 25: Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater (SOLD OUT)

May 28: Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

May 29:

May 30: Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

May 31: New York, NY - Terminal 5 (SOLD OUT)

Jun 01: Boston, MA - Roadrunner (SOLD OUT)

Jun 03: Philadelphia, PA -

Jun 04: Montreal, QC - Olympia

Jun 05: Toronto, ON - History (SOLD OUT)

Jun 07: Raleigh, NC - The Ritz (SOLD OUT)

Jun 08: Atlanta, GA - The Eastern (SOLD OUT)

Jun 09: St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live (SOLD OUT)

Knocked Loose take it to a whole other level on their wild new single Suffocate. Bludgeoning blastbeats and chaotic fury are matched with a dance-y, syncopated groove with the most concussive reggaeton rhythm you've ever heard. The catalyst - Grammy nominated pop-meets-metal trailblazer, Poppy, who reached out to frontman and vocalist Bryan Garris to propose a team-up.

The collaboration inspired the band to venture into uncharted realms, which finds Garris and Poppy trading verses about, as Garris puts it, "someone stabbing you in the back." "It was so fun because her voice allowed us to expand our palette and do some weird, off-the-wall things that we maybe wouldn't do in another song," guitarist Isaac Hale says of the track. "We felt that because we had Poppy's voice involved, it allowed us to kind of push the boundaries of what we thought was feasible."

On You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To, Knocked Loose have honed in on a diverse, cohesive and savagely aggressive album that sums up the massive strides they've taken during their decade as a band, and asserts their boundless potential going forward. Internally, there was the need to challenge themselves as songwriters while retaining the merciless intensity and unflinching honesty that have always been their calling cards. Externally, there was a whole new set of eyes on the hard-touring Louisville quintet, following a banner year on the road, during which they'd brought their underground-seasoned sound to some of the world's biggest stages.

The album plunges listeners into a cauldron of mental and spiritual anguish. But You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To's title contains a note of reassurance amid the turmoil. The phrase originates from an experience that Garris, who suffers from what he calls a "borderline phobia of flying," had during a particularly trying flight. As he battled his nerves during takeoff, the vocalist found himself talking to a woman seated next to him. When he confided in her about his anxiety, she assured, "You won't go before you're supposed to."

But glossing over negative emotions isn't what Knocked Loose are about. The new songs find them plumbing through new depths of loathing — directed both inward and outward. Across 10 tracks and 27 gripping minutes, You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To leans into Knocked Loose's most extreme impulses, from blastbeat-driven fury, chaotic turbulence and seismic breakdowns, while seasoning the mix with ear-catching auxiliary percussion, evocative samples and shout-along hooks, all interwoven to perfection by Grammy-nominated, pop-savy producer Drew "WZRD BLD" Fulk.

You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To is filled with boundary-pushing textures and samples the band has collected over the years. "On this album, we go the fastest we've ever gone; we go the scariest we've ever gone. We also go the catchiest and the most melodic that we've ever gone, and that's the point," guitarist Isaac Hale says. "Instead of branching off into a specific direction, we want to encompass ALL directions."

There's no ceiling for hardcore in 2024 - even an outfit as uncompromising as Knocked Loose can turn up in mainstream-adjacent spaces and win over new fans (see 2023's viral Coachella and Bonnaroo sets). But there's a center to what they do that will never change: uncompromising heaviness, both sonically and thematically. What is evolving is their drive to find new ways to convey that heaviness, and add tasteful variety that only highlights their undiminished ferocity. Everywhere Knocked Loose have been is here on this record - but so is everywhere they may yet go.

Knocked Loose's headlining North American tour kicks off this weekend with a performance at Sick New World in Las Vegas. The run hits both coasts and includes two sold out nights in New York City at Brooklyn Steel and Terminal 5 plus sold out shows at Austin's Stubbs Amphitheater, The Shrine in Los Angeles and more. The tour is nearing sold out. Show Me The Body, Loathe and Speed will support. See below for a full list of dates. Chris Motionless)8 - The Calm That Keeps You Awake9 - Blinding Faith (Official Music Video)10 - Sit & Mourn Knocked Loose Live Dates:Apr 27: Las Vegas, NV - Sick New WorldApr 29: Detroit, MI - Russell Industrial CenterMay 01: Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works (SOLD OUT)May 03: Lawrence, KS - Granada (SOLD OUT)May 04: Oklahoma City, OK - The CriterionMay 05: Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep EllumMay 06: Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)May 07: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (SOLD OUT)May 10: Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee (SOLD OUT)May 11: Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine (SOLD OUT)May 12: San Francisco, CA - The WarfieldMay 14: Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo (SOLD OUT)May 15: Portland, OR - Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)May 17: Boise, ID - Knitting Factory (SOLD OUT)May 18: Salt Lake City, UT - The ComplexMay 19: Denver, CO - Mission BallroomMay 21: St. Louis, MO - The PageantMay 22: Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)May 23: Chicago, IL - Salt Shed (SOLD OUT)May 24: Newport, KY - Megacorp PavilionMay 25: Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater (SOLD OUT)May 28: Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AEMay 29: Silver Spring, MD - The FIllmore (SOLD OUT)May 30: Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)May 31: New York, NY - Terminal 5 (SOLD OUT)Jun 01: Boston, MA - Roadrunner (SOLD OUT)Jun 03: Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music HallJun 04: Montreal, QC - OlympiaJun 05: Toronto, ON - History (SOLD OUT)Jun 07: Raleigh, NC - The Ritz (SOLD OUT)Jun 08: Atlanta, GA - The Eastern (SOLD OUT)Jun 09: St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live (SOLD OUT)Apr 29 - Jun 9 w/ Show Me The Body, Loathe and Speed



