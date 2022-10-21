Jimmy Eat World Celebrate 25 Years Of 'Clarity' With Release Of Limited-Edition LP





The limited-edition two-LP Clarity:



In 2021, the Arizona visionaries partnered with



Jimmy Eat World's Clarity has left its mark on many musicians through the years, among them



The band are ready to embark on their next chapter, but not before a set of special performances of their seminal album, Bleed American, at When We Were Young Festival in Las



Tracklisting:

1. Table for Glasses

2. Lucky Denver Mint

3. Your New Aesthetic

4. Believe in What You Want

5. A Sunday

6. Crush

7. 12.23.95

8. Ten

9. Just Watch the Fireworks

10. For Me This Is Heaven

11. Blister

12. Clarity

13. Goodbye Sky Harbor New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the heels of the 25th anniversary of Jimmy Eat World's influential third studio album, Clarity, and their recently concluded highly successful tour with Fall Out Boy, the Arizona band have released Clarity: Phoenix Sessions.The limited-edition two-LP Clarity: Phoenix Sessions is pressed on sunkissed colored vinyl, and it includes an extensive gatefold with previously unseen behind-the-scenes photos by Steve Thrasher and notes from the band. It was self-produced by Jimmy Eat World and impeccably mixed by Jim Adkins.In 2021, the Arizona visionaries partnered with Danny Wimmer Presents on a unique global streaming performance series filmed live from the Icehouse in Phoenix, AZ. (watch/listen). Captured amidst the challenges of the pandemic, the project revolved around a trilogy of their albums. "How we play songs evolves over time: One person adds an embellishment, and then the next night someone else picks up on it and adds their own thing," explains singer and guitarist Jim Adkins. "This Phoenix Session of Clarity is our best attempt to play the album faithfully as who we are today. I would like to think we've learned a thing or two since 1999. We're grateful for the opportunity to document where the songs are now. And thanks for coming along with us for the ride."Jimmy Eat World's Clarity has left its mark on many musicians through the years, among them Taylor Swift (who showcased lyrics from "For Me This Is Heaven" on tour), blink-182's Mark Hoppus (who has described Clarity as "a masterpiece") and Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump (who said that the album's "Lucky Denver Mint" was the reason he began singing).The band are ready to embark on their next chapter, but not before a set of special performances of their seminal album, Bleed American, at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas on October 21 and 22.Tracklisting:1. Table for Glasses2. Lucky Denver Mint3. Your New Aesthetic4. Believe in What You Want5. A Sunday6. Crush7. 12.23.958. Ten9. Just Watch the Fireworks10. For Me This Is Heaven11. Blister12. Clarity13. Goodbye Sky Harbor



