Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 24/04/2024

The Head And The Heart To Embark On Summer Headlining Tour

Hot Songs Around The World

Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
189 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
701 entries in 28 charts
Water
Tyla
333 entries in 20 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
411 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
260 entries in 26 charts
Petit Genie
Jungeli, Imen Es & Alonzo
173 entries in 5 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
337 entries in 23 charts
Overdrive
Ofenbach & Norma Jean Martine
196 entries in 14 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
310 entries in 17 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
374 entries in 20 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
203 entries in 27 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
622 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
224 entries in 16 charts
The Head And The Heart To Embark On Summer Headlining Tour
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Head And The Heart have announced a headlining run of summer North American dates, beginning July 20 in West Des Moines, IA., and concluding August 20 in Moorehead, MN.

Included in the run are appearances at such festivals as Day In Day Out in the group's Seattle homebase and Minnesota Yacht Club in Saint Paul, MN.

The Head And The Heart will be joined on select dates by Phosphorescent, Michigander, Madison Cunningham and Houndmouth. See the full itinerary below, with newly announced dates in bold. The summer activity will preview a fall arena tour opening for The Black Keys, which gets underway Sept. 17 in Tulsa, OK.

Tour Dates:
6/30 Hartford, CT The Capitol Groove Festival *
7/12 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater !
7/14 Seattle, WA Day In Day Out Festival *
7/19 Saint Paul, MN Minnesota Yacht Club *
7/20 West Des Moines, IA Val Air Ballroom &
7/21 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park &
7/24 La Fayette, NY Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards &
7/25 Burlington, VT Waterfront Park &
7/28 Albany, NY Palace Theatre &
7/29 Rochester, NY Kodak Center &
7/31 Wilmington, NC Greenfield Lake Amphitheater &
8/1 Charleston, SC The Refinery &
8/2 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live &
8/3 Orlando, FL House of Blues Orlando &
8/6 Birmingham, AL Avondale Brewing Co. &
8/7 Little Rock, AR Robinson Center &
8/8 Wichita, KS The Cotillion &
8/10 Bellevue, NE Outlandia *
8/12 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre $
8/13 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre #
8/15 Aspen, CO Belly Up Aspen ^
8/17 Bozeman, MT The ELM ^
8/18 Columbia Falls, MT Scout & Gather ^
8/20 Moorehead, MN Bluestem Amphitheatre ^
9/14 Templeton, CA Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival *
9/17 Tulsa, OK BOK Center %
9/18 Austin, TX Moody Center %
9/20 Louisville, KY Bourbon & Beyond *
9/21 Houston, TX Toyota Center %
9/16 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center %
9/27 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum %
9/28 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena %
9/29 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre %
10/10 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena %
10/11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena %
10/12 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse %
10/13 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena %
10/16 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center %
10/18 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena %
10/19 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena %
10/21 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center %
10/24 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena %
10/26 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse %
10/27 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center %
10/30 New York, NY Madison Square Garden %
11/2 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena %
11/7 Chicago, IL United Center %
11/9 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum %
11/12 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena %

With The Decemberists (!), Phosphorescent (&), Michigander (^), Madison Cunningham ($), Houndmouth (#) The Black Keys (%)

2023 was a triumphant year for The Head And The Heart, who sold out the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre outside Denver for the seventh time, co-headlined a tour with The Revivalists and Father John Misty and launched their own music festival, Down in the Valley, in Napa, CA. The event featured acoustic and full-band sets from The Head and the Heart plus some of today's top folk and rock talent, including Dawes, Miya Folick and Faye Webster. The group was touring in support of their fifth studio album, Every Shade of Blue, which was released in 2022.

Initially self-released in 2011, The Head And The Heart's self-titled breakout debut produced instant classics including "Rivers and Roads," "Down in the Valley" and "Lost In My Mind" (#1 at AAA) and is now certified Gold. 2013's Let's Be Still and 2016's Signs of Light settled into Billboard's Top 10 albums chart, with the latter hitting #1 on the Rock Album tally. The single "All We Ever Knew" became the band's first #1 at on the Alternative chart and was also #1 at AAA for nine straight weeks. The band's fourth full-length, Living Mirage, was released to critical praise in 2019. Its single "Missed Connection" also reached #1 at Alternative and AAA, while "Honeybee" became a streaming favorite.

The band have appeared in Cameron Crowe's Roadies and their music has been featured in countless other commercials, films and TV shows, among them Corona and Silver Linings Playbook and more. The Head And The Heart have performed 15 times on national television, including appearances on Ellen, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Austin City Limits and more.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0100329 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0042908191680908 secs