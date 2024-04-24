The Head And The Heart To Embark On Summer Headlining Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Head And The Heart
have announced a headlining run of summer North American dates, beginning July 20 in West Des Moines, IA., and concluding August 20 in Moorehead, MN.
Included in the run are appearances at such festivals as Day In Day Out in the group's Seattle homebase and Minnesota Yacht Club in Saint Paul, MN.
The Head And The Heart
will be joined on select dates by Phosphorescent, Michigander, Madison Cunningham and Houndmouth. See the full itinerary below, with newly announced dates in bold. The summer activity will preview a fall arena tour opening for The Black
Keys, which gets underway Sept. 17 in Tulsa, OK.
Tour Dates:
6/30 Hartford, CT The Capitol Groove Festival *
7/12 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater !
7/14 Seattle, WA Day In Day Out Festival *
7/19 Saint Paul, MN Minnesota Yacht Club *
7/20 West Des Moines, IA Val Air Ballroom &
7/21 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music
Park &
7/24 La Fayette, NY Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards &
7/25 Burlington, VT Waterfront Park &
7/28 Albany, NY Palace Theatre &
7/29 Rochester, NY Kodak Center &
7/31 Wilmington, NC Greenfield Lake Amphitheater &
8/1 Charleston, SC The Refinery &
8/2 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live &
8/3 Orlando, FL House of Blues Orlando &
8/6 Birmingham, AL Avondale Brewing Co. &
8/7 Little
Rock, AR Robinson Center &
8/8 Wichita, KS The Cotillion &
8/10 Bellevue, NE Outlandia *
8/12 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre $
8/13 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre #
8/15 Aspen, CO Belly
Up Aspen ^
8/17 Bozeman, MT The ELM ^
8/18 Columbia Falls, MT Scout & Gather ^
8/20 Moorehead, MN Bluestem Amphitheatre ^
9/14 Templeton, CA Whale Rock Music
& Arts Festival *
9/17 Tulsa, OK BOK Center %
9/18 Austin, TX Moody Center %
9/20 Louisville, KY Bourbon & Beyond *
9/21 Houston, TX Toyota Center %
9/16 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center %
9/27 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum %
9/28 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena
%
9/29 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre %
10/10 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
%
10/11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
%
10/12 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse %
10/13 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
%
10/16 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center %
10/18 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
%
10/19 Atlanta, GA State
Farm Arena
%
10/21 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center %
10/24 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
%
10/26 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse %
10/27 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
at Food City Center %
10/30 New York, NY Madison Square
Garden %
11/2 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
%
11/7 Chicago, IL United Center %
11/9 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum %
11/12 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
%
With The Decemberists
(!), Phosphorescent (&), Michigander (^), Madison Cunningham ($), Houndmouth
(#) The Black
Keys (%)
2023 was a triumphant year for The Head And The Heart, who sold out the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre outside Denver for the seventh time, co-headlined a tour with The Revivalists
and Father John Misty
and launched their own music festival, Down in the Valley, in Napa, CA. The event featured acoustic and full-band sets from The Head and the Heart
plus some of today's top folk and rock talent, including Dawes, Miya Folick and Faye Webster. The group was touring in support of their fifth studio album, Every Shade
of Blue, which was released in 2022.
Initially self-released in 2011, The Head And The Heart's self-titled breakout debut produced instant classics including "Rivers and Roads," "Down in the Valley" and "Lost In My Mind" (#1 at AAA) and is now certified Gold. 2013's Let's Be Still and 2016's Signs of Light settled into Billboard's Top 10 albums chart, with the latter hitting #1 on the Rock Album tally. The single "All We Ever Knew" became the band's first #1 at on the Alternative chart and was also #1 at AAA for nine straight weeks. The band's fourth full-length, Living Mirage, was released to critical praise in 2019. Its single "Missed Connection" also reached #1 at Alternative and AAA, while "Honeybee
" became a streaming favorite.
The band have appeared in Cameron Crowe's Roadies and their music has been featured in countless other commercials, films and TV shows, among them Corona
and Silver
Linings Playbook and more. The Head And The Heart
have performed 15 times on national television, including appearances on Ellen, The Tonight
Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Austin City Limits and more.