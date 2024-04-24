Ron Pope And Joshua Radin To Embark On Co-Headling Tour





11/24 - The Heights Theater - Houston, TX New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed singer-songwriters Ron Pope and Joshua Radin have announced a co-headlining tour that begins on November 1st, with 16 dates planned across the western United States. Fiercely independent, Nashville-based recording artist, Ron Pope, carved his niche in the digital era's early days with his breakout hit, "A Drop in the Ocean," which has amassed over 1 billion streams, earning platinum status in the US, alongside double platinum status in Sweden.His prolific songwriting is a natural fit for Music City's Americana, roots, and country communities, garnering praise from publications such as Rolling Stone, Billboard, CMT, Relix, The Tennessean, and more. With each release, including his most recent album, 2023's Inside Voices, Pope continues to captivate audiences with his raw authenticity and profound storytelling, soul-stirring melodies, and introspective lyricism.Pope has garnered more than 1.5 billion streams between Apple Music, Spotify, and Pandora. He also has more than 1.6 million monthly Spotify listeners and over 247,000 followers. Beyond his own musical endeavors, Pope writes and produces for other artists, and serves as a guiding light for aspiring musicians navigating the ever-changing landscape of today's music industry. He recently completed his 20-date "A Drop in the Ocean" Tour commemorating the 15th anniversary of his breakout debut LP, Daylight.Since emerging on the scene in 2004, Joshua Radin has enthralled and engaged with his empathetic singing-songwriting. Over the years, he's tallied north of 1 billion streams, sold over 1 million albums worldwide, and scored a gold certification for the single "I'd Rather Be With You." His music has appeared in over 200 films, television series, and commercials. In addition to multiple showstopping appearances on Ellen (who also enlisted him to perform at her wedding) and The Today Show, along with performances on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, and Conan, he contributed " Brand New Day " to a commercial in support of the troops at the request of First Ladies Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden. He has played to sold-out crowds around the globe and shared stages with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Sara Bareilles, Ingrid Michaelson, Sheryl Crow, Tori Amos, and more. Radin is also a staunch philanthropist who supports Little Kids Rock and North Shore Animal League America (NSALA), among others. To date, his catalog consists of nine full-length offerings highlighted by fan favorites such as We Were Here, Simple Times, Underwater, Wax Wings, and Here, Right Now.Following the release of his 2021 acclaimed album The Ghost and The Wall, Joshua left his material existence in the rearview, grabbed a backpack, packed his guitar, picked up a pen and a pad, and hit the road in search of new stories to tell. Those stories comprise though the world will tell me so, volumes one & two which were released in 2023.TOUR DATES:11/1 - Washington's - Fort Collins, CO11/2 - Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO11/4 - The Commonwealth Room - Salt Lake City, UT11/7 - Edmonds Center for the Arts - Edmonds, WA11/8 - Vashon Center for the Arts - Vashon, WA11/9 - Capitol Theatre of Olympia - Olympia, WA11/10 - Soreng Theater - Eugene, OR11/12 - Sweetwater Music Hall - Mill Valley, CA11/14 - Gallo Center for the Arts - Modesto, CA11/15 - Thousand Oaks Alliance for the Arts - Thousand Oaks, CA11/16 - Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA11/17 - Pappy & Harriet's - Pioneertown, CA11/18 - Virginia G. Piper Theater - Scottsdale, AZ11/22 - The Kessler Theater - Dallas, TX11/23 - 04 Center - Austin, TX11/24 - The Heights Theater - Houston, TX



