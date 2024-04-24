Released Today: Rusty Gear's Newest Single "Lonely Roads"

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 24/04/2024

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Chickahominy Marsh Records announced that Rusty Gear's newest single, "Lonely Roads featuring Evelyn Rubio", is now available on all popular digital streaming services.
The duet follows the successful release of Rusty's most recent singles, "Pretend You Know Me" and "Saddest Town In Texas".

"Lonely Roads" was recorded at the world famous Wire Road Studios in Houston, Texas with Andy Bradley handling the recording duties and Paul English on keyboards.
Rusty shares, "I wrote this song as a duet to record in Texas with Evelyn Rubio.
Andy Bradley and his session players did a great job on the track and Evelyn and I really enjoyed telling the story of a couple finding their way back together."
Rusty Gear's American Way Of Life collection continues to grow.
You can learn more at https://www.rustygear.com






