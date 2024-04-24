NYC Post-Punk Duo Frenchy And The Punk Present 'Hypnotized', First Taste Of Their 8th Album





This collection bursts with dance grooves, guitar-driven upbeat melodies and soaring vocals. Written in France and the USA, this post-punk, new wave and dark alternative-drenched cauldron of songs address themes ranging from the gothic reimagining of the garden of eden, rising from the ashes and starting over, to socio-political commentary,



Formed in 2005, Frenchy and the Punk is vocalist, percussionist and lyricist Samantha Stephenson and guitarist-composer Scott Helland, co-founder of Deep Wound (with Dinosaur Jr. icons J Mascis and Lou Barlow) and Outpatients. Named one of the Top 25 duos in the US by Yahoo! Music, they profess a vivid blend of post-punk, dark folk, new wave, goth and punk cabaret. Helland is also known for his exceptional solo music project Guitarmy of One.



On 'Midnight Garden', Stephenson hits her stride - lyrically, vocally and with the synth sounds peppering the album. Helland shows his knack for infectious, and often euphoric, guitar melodies, propelling these tracks and perfectly complementing Frenchy's vocals.



"Scott came up with the guitar riff for 'Hypnotized' back in 2017. We were staying in a hotel in Atlantic City in-between tour stops. The hotel dated back to the 1930s with beautiful art-deco style decor. It was completely deserted and had an eerie presence - it was definitely haunted. We stumbled upon a lounge area looking over the ocean with a grand piano and spent the afternoon, with the place to ourselves, playing and coming up with song ideas. I didn't like any lyrics that I was coming up with for that particular riff and it got shelved," explains Samantha Stephenson.



"Once in a while, I'd go back to it but it wasn't until this past January, seven years later, that it finally took shape. We went to an art opening where photographer and mixed media artist Alice Teeple was showing her 'Solve Et Coagula' exhibit. I was very drawn to a book she had created with photographs and French text that she told me was inspired by the French Hypnotist Jean-Martin Charcot and I ended up falling down the Charcot rabbit hole. We were in the middle of working on the new album and I was revisiting that guitar riff, and the hypnosis theme found its way into the song, fitting perfectly after all those years. The theme of hypnosis is a double-edged sword. In one respect, it's something that feels peaceful and sensual; in another, it feels unnerving in its ability to placate and overpower into subjugation."



Drawing inspiration from post-punk legends like The Cure, the upbeat energy and percussive textures of Adam and the Ants, the bewitching mystique of Siouxsie and the Banshees, and the quirky charm of The B-52's, they have crafted a sound that is both nostalgic and refreshingly authentic delivered in an unorthodox way.



About 'Hypnotized, Scott Helland says, "The song sprung from the opening grungy bass line that I played with an electro-acoustic hybrid guitar through octave and distortion pedals. The groove pulses beneath Samantha's soaring vocals and lets up occasionally to allow me to growl the word "



Over the years, the duo has forged their own distinct path, touring across the US and



As of April 25, 'Hypnotized' will be available everywhere, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp. On June 28, the 'Midnight Garden' album will be released on vinyl, CD and digitally. Until April 30, the album can be ordered through the band's Kickstarter campaign. Bookended by US tour dates on either end, the UK wing of their tour kicks off on May 21, when they play Bristol's Exchange with



Samantha Stephenson - Vocals, Percussion, Keyboard

Scott Helland - Guitar, Bass,

Recorded at Split Rock Studios (New Paltz, NY)

Recorded & mixed by Jason Sarubbi

Mastered by

Written, performed and produced by Frenchy and the Punk

Single artwork by Samantha Stephenson

Artist photos by Nicola Bee



TRACK LIST:

1 Midnight Garden

2 Skip Boom

3 Hypnotized

4 Immortal

5 Like In A Dream

6 Mr. Scorpion

7 Sleepwalk Shuffle

8 Lighting Up The Sky

9 End Of An Era



TOUR DATES:

APR 25 Greenbelt, MD -

APR 27/28 Holly Springs, NC - Festival of Legends

APR 30 Richmond, VA -

MAY 4 Washington, NJ - Rock n Roll SteamFest

MAY 18 Milton, PA - Reign of Terror Presents: World of Fae

MAY 19

MAY 21 Bristol, UK - The Exchange (with

JUN 1 Wareham UK - Alice's Wicked Tea Party

JUN 7 Morecambe, UK - A Splendid Day Out Festival

JUN 8 Newcastle, UK -

JUN 9 Edinburgh, UK - Banshee Labyrinth

JUN 14 Leicester, UK - Firebug

JUN 15 London, UK - Dublin Castle

JUN 17 Oxford, UK - Botley Taproom

JUN 22 Salem, MA - Darq Salem

JUL 11 Pomeroy, OH - Starwood Festival

JUL 13 Pittsburgh, PA - TBA

JUL 14 Columbus, OH - Dirty Dungarees Alt

JUL 17 Cincinnati, OH - The Comet

JUL 18 Detroit, MI - Corktown Tavern

JUL 19 Akron, OH - Buzzbin

JUL 20 Maple Heights, OH - Maple Grove Tavern

JUL 21 Dayton, OH -

JUL 23 St Louis, MO - Crack Fox

JUL 25 Cleveland, OH - Wizbang Theater

JUL 26 Sherman, NY -

SEPT 6 Pittsburgh, PA - Pitts Art Fest

SEPT 22 York, PA - Enchanted Festival

SEPT 26 Dark Castle Festival, Louisville, KY

OCT 5/6 Attleboro, MA - Jewelry City Festival

OCT 12 Upper Lake, CA - Hexenfest

OCT 25 Shepherdstown, WV - TBA

