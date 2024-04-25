Proov Announces Equity Share Purchase From Music Stars Ashanti & Nelly





This news comes off of the duo's pregnancy announcement via Instagram last week, which featured the Proov Check test.Proov offers over 10 products, including the first and only FDA-cleared at-home PdG test, that bring innovative solutions to child bearing people and their partners - clinically proven to help them become pregnant faster and more cost-effectively."The team and I are thrilled to have Ashanti and Nelly join us in our mission to increase visibility and accessibility of clinically proven fertility and pregnancy related solutions to those who need them," says Proov CEO Dr. Amy Beckley. Ashanti and Nelly echo, "We're excited to work together on our first joint business endeavor, championing a female-led enterprise dedicated to empowering women with personalized care solutions."Proov products are available nationwide in CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, Amazon, and direct-to-consumer on Proov's website, proovtest.com.Proov is a diagnostics company offering medical grade at-home tests and a support platform that is clinically proven to help those looking to conceive do so faster, and more cost-effectively. Proov goes beyond typical fertility tracking (which focuses on finding the fertile window) to help uncover key issues that can make conceiving more difficult. Proov founder, Dr. Amy Beckley, PhD, created the core Proov technology (Proov Confirm PdG tests) after her own battle with infertility. For more information, please visit proovtest.com Ashanti is a GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter, actor and author, who burst onto the music scene with her smash hit, self-titled debut album Ashanti. The album landed the #1 spot on both the Billboard Top 200 and R&B album charts, selling a whopping 504,593 units in its first week and set a SoundScan record as the most albums sold by any debut female artist in the chart's history, granting her a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records, which she still holds today. Ashanti has released six studio albums and received eight Billboard Awards, a GRAMMY, two American Music Awards, two Soul Train Awards, six ASCAP Awards, and many more awards and illustrious honors. Ashanti has continued to reign at the top as one of Billboard's "Top Females of the Decade from 2000-2010" and continues to break Billboard records as having a Hot 100 entry in the 2000's, 2010's and 2020's. Ashanti is CEO of Written Entertainment, Inc., and in addition to her music accolades and awards, she has elevated her brand and company with several major partnerships including her own fragrance, "Precious Jewel" with AMC Beauty, American Express, Shea Moisture, Marc Jacobs and Ciroc, to name a few. Her endorsements include Herbal Essences, where she is the first African American to land a national campaign, and Candies Apparel. She launched her clothing line, in collaboration with Miss Circle, and partnered with Pretty Little Thing to create her own swimsuit line, "Ashanti." She has written her first book of poetry, through Hyperion, titled Foolish/Unfoolish: Reflections on Love and released her first children's book, My Name Is A Story, with Harper Collins that was voted, "2023 Best Children's Book" by the African American Literary Awards. Ashanti is the Ambassador for the Jumpstart Reading Program and became the "Youth of the Year" Ambassador for the Boys and Girls Club of America in 2009 and was also inducted into their Hall of Fame. She became a member of their "BE GREAT" Campaign with Denzel Washington and was also a part of the "Let's Move" campaign with Michelle Obama. To celebrate her contributions to the entertainment industry, Ashanti received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 7, 2022. Double Diamond Selling, Multi-platinum, 3xGrammy award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and actor, Nelly, has continually raised the bar for the entertainment industry since stepping on the scene in 2000 and has solidified his status as a rap luminary. His distinctive vocals, magnetic personality and infectious smile captivated audiences worldwide, while his achievements across entertainment industry platforms has set him apart as a true icon. In 2023, Nelly expanded his entrepreneurial empire by introducing MoShine, his signature moonshine brand, captivating enthusiasts with its unique blend and distinctive branding. Additionally, he made headlines with a groundbreaking sale of a portion of his music catalog, shattering records in the process. The following year saw Nelly's strategic partnership with his fiancée, Ashanti, in an equity deal with Proov, a female-owned company specializing in pregnancy and fertility tests. Simultaneously, he is orchestrating the triumphant relaunch of Apple Bottoms, his revolutionary women's clothing line, and Three Commas, a men's fashion brand. Despite his myriad ventures, Nelly remains committed to his musical craft. Anticipation mounts as he prepares to unveil his highly awaited single from Heartland2, the much-anticipated sequel to his country-inspired album Heartland, with the full album slated for release in 2025.Beyond his musical prowess, Nelly's achievements span across various domains, including sports commentary, reality television, and film. Notably, he has left an indelible mark as a commercial actor for brands such as Lay's, Burger King, and Honey Nut Cheerios. Furthermore, his ownership of a sports team underscores his passion for sports and community engagement, while his philanthropic endeavors reflect a commitment to making a positive impact on society. In every endeavor, Nelly exemplifies the epitome of excellence, innovation, and resilience, leaving an enduring legacy that transcends generations.



