Madison Beer Stars In Nostalgic New Video For Viral Hit "Make You Mine"!

Tickets are available here: https://www.madisonbeer.com/live/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Madison Beer arrives today with the official music video for her viral, building hit, "Make You Mine." The new video arrives as the record currently boasts a #6 peak on Billboard's TikTok Viral 50 Chart after cracking its Top 10 in March.Madison Beer, never one to shy away from nostalgia, revives memories of the pursuit of young love in her new video feature, where she dominates a high school setting with daring glances and demanding presence. Beer's character in " Make You Mine " is sought after by more than one love interest, and the suspense that ensues places the viewer right in the thick of the drama, as the pulsating beats of " Make You Mine " pace the experience."Make You Mine," released in February, is Beer's first single since the release of her GRAMMY-nominated sophomore effort, Silence Between Songs. Following its release, the song caught fire on social media, particularly TikTok, where it continues to impact the platform's influential Billboard chart, the TikTok Viral 50. The song currently sits at #6 on both the Viral 50 chart and the Billboard Dance Published Chart. It has also impacted Tik Tok's Billboard Top 50 Chart, with a peak of #6 and a Top 40 peak of #29 on the Pop Published Chart.The quickly rising record has also made major impacts in overseas markets, earning Madison Beer her first-career Top 50 debut on the UK Official Singles Chart at #50. " Make You Mine " also earns Beer her second Top 50 placement on the UK Airplay Chart (#47) and the highest peak on the UK Radio Chart of her career (#25). In Germany, " Make You Mine " earns Beer another career-first Top 50 debut on the Spotify's Germany Top 50 Chart, as well as her highest-ever entry on the platform's UK chart at #51. The Spotify performance of " Make You Mine " also earns Beer career-high Spotify chart debuts in Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Austria, Poland, Canada, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark and Finland markets.Simply put: Madison Beer has the world's attention.This is additionally illustrated by The Spinnin Tour, Beer's 52-date international tour, which begins its highly anticipated North American leg tonight, April 24, in Minneapolis, MN. The tour, which kicked off its European leg in February in Sweden, will play various domestic dates, including New York, Denver, Las Vegas, Toronto, Atlanta, and more, until its closing show in Los Angeles at The Greek Theatre on June 13.Tickets are available here: https://www.madisonbeer.com/live/



