Singer/Songwriter Hayla Closed Coachella April 21 With John Summit Performance Of "Shiver"

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6FclAu6T2BPl4d8T2eawFA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Electronic music artist HAYLA has been elevating dance floors around the world with her infectious songs and powerhouse vocals. This past Saturday, April 21 the dance music sensation joined John Summit during his closing set of Coachella 2024 to perform their single "Shiver'' for thousands of fans in the festival's famed Sahara tent and those watching the live stream from home. To dovetail high-profile performances in the US, HAYLA will now join deadmau5 as a special guest for his 'retro5pective' shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles this Saturday, April 27 and New York's The Brooklyn Mirage on May 2 & 3.Meanwhile it has also been announced that HAYLA will join Kygo as support on his World Tour on his September North American dates in Commerce City, CO, Columbia, MD, New York, Boston, Montreal and Toronto and in December across the pond in London and Dublin.HAYLA's Coachella and Hollywood Bowl performances cap a busy April as the singer/songwriter celebrated the April 19 release of her new single " Embers " which will appear on her highly anticipated artist album due out later this fall. The single follows her break-out releases including her collaborations " Escape " with Kx5 (deadmau5 & Kaskade) and " Where You Are " and " Shiver " with John Summit, alongside her own solo single "Fall Again." " Escape " and " Where You Are " each landed Hayla back to back #1's on US Dance Radio and currently each have over 100 million streams on Spotify alone.Listen to Hayla's " Embers " now at:hayla.bfan.link/embers Catch HAYLA live at:retro5pective - 25 20 years of deadmau5Sat April 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood BowlThurs May 2 - New York, NY - The Brooklyn MirageFri May 3 - New York, NY - The Brooklyn MirageKygo World Tour:Sat Sep 07 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods ParkThu Sep 12 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post PavilionFri Sep 13 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays CenterTue Sep 17 - Boston, MA - TD GardenFri Sep 20 - Montreal, QC - Bell CentreSat Sep 21 - Toronto, ON - Woodbine ParkWed Dec 11 - London, UK - The O2Fri Dec 13 - Dublin, Ireland - 3ArenaHAYLA's new single " Embers " in the press:"'Embers' taps into the same haunting vocal magic fans of Hayla have grown to covet, allowing her stentorian voice to shine while an intoxicating beat palpitates beneath. Both her lyricism and execution are masterful here as she reflects on love and loss with palpable emotion." - EDM.com"'Embers' sets the stage for what promises to be a remarkable musical journey." - DJ Life"Hayla continues to shine in the scene and with 'Embers,' she proves her starpower and staying power with this solo release." - This Song Is SickHAYLA is a Grammy-nominated, British singer and songwriter, with an extraordinarily powerful voice hailing from Formby, Liverpool, UK. Over the last couple of years she has emerged as one of the most in-demand vocalists and songwriters in global dance music, featuring on a number of significant records alongside high-profile artists such as: Wilkinson, John Summit, Sub Focus, Example, Ben Nicky, Kx5 (deadmau5 & Kaskade) and more.Across 2022 and 2023 Hayla received back-to-back #1's on US Dance Radio, first with " Escape " by Kx5 feat. HAYLA, which she co-wrote and was the lead single from the 2024 Grammy nominated album "Kx5", second with " Where You Are ", her first collaboration with John Summit and another incredible co-write from the in-demand female singer & songwriter.HAYLA has performed headline shows including with Kx5 at the Coliseum in LA which broke records as the largest single-day concert headlined by an electronic music artist in North America per Pollstar, with Billboard confirming the show as the biggest ticketed global headliner dance event of 2022. Other 2023 headline performances included: Creamfields, Red Rocks, Brixton Academy, EDC Las Vegas and throughout the UK with Pete Tong & The Essential Orchestra. Coming out of Miami Music Week 2024, the industry and fan favorite garnered four awards: EDMA's for "Dance Track of the Year" for " Where You Are " and "Dance Vocalist Of The Year," EDM Maniac presented her with "TikTok Track of the Year" for " Where You Are " and Nexus Radio celebrated her with their "Future Of Dance" award.Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4yX6mpMyBGf9UfvBB8JJrc?si=EbRMgjtoQemTj7C6ffe5jgInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/haylasings/?hl=enTwitter: https://twitter.com/haylasingsTiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@haylasings?lang=enYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6FclAu6T2BPl4d8T2eawFA



