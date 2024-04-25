Liana Flores Releases Highly Anticipated Single "I Wish For The Rain"





www.lianaflores.com/tour New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Liana Flores has released a highly anticipated new track "I wish for the rain," a continuation of her unique sound, which first received widespread attention with the beautifully melancholy "rises the moon." Along with the release of the single, she is excited to announce her signing to the iconic label Verve Records. Both transportive and immediate, "I wish for the rain" is a crystalline glimpse of Liana's artistry and her beguiling ability to make classic sounds feel contemporary.London-based British-Brazilian singer and songwriter Liana Flores pairs dream-like vignettes of her intimate world with wistful, drifting guitar melodies to get lost in. She draws from the British folk of her small-town upbringing in South Norfolk and the bossa nova of her mother's native Brazil. Her style finds a musical kinship with the jazz-pop revivalism of artists like Laufey - whom she supported on her European tour in 2022 - while sharing the depth and craftsmanship of renowned songwriters like Vashti Bunyan, Nick Drake and João Gilberto.Speaking on the track, which hears Christopher Bear (Grizzly Bear) on drums and was produced and mixed by Noah Georgeson (Joanna Newsom, Devendra Banhart, Natalia Lafourcade), Liana says, "The song arose from a walk home one night in the height of summer; it was a time of heartbreak and I couldn't help but think of how welcoming a little rain can be for rumination. This is the torch song of my upcoming record, dramatic but gentle and a little aloof."Of her signing to Verve Records (The Velvet Underground, Astrud Gilberto, Kurt Vile, Arooj Aftab) Dahlia Ambach-Caplin, SVP of A&R and Artist Development at Verve says:"Liana Flores' fresh approach to combining bossa nova and folk music creates a sound that somehow feels both completely timeless and uniquely new. She constantly amazes us with her vocal and songwriting talent and we couldn't be more proud to have Liana join the Verve family."Liana has now recently announced a full tour, her first time touring with a live band. She is set to play select shows in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Manchester and London, all of which are already SOLD OUT with additional dates just added. View the dates via the link BELOW.www.lianaflores.comwww.instagram.com/imlianafloreswww.youtube.com/channel/UC4KIXOHiOjd918SH-H5SlXQtwitter.com/imlianafloreswww.lianaflores.com/tour



