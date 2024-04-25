King Cruff Releases New Song "Toronto Condo Girls" Featuring Solo YT



"Solo YT and I wrote this song right after I signed with Universal and Tuff Gong," shares King Cruff. "We had made a brief move into Toronto for a month, so we wanted to make a song that was kind of a sardonic ode to the vibe of the city. The lyrics talk about the chase of the high life by moving to a bigger city and the risks that comes with it."



Produced by Grammy Award-nominated producer Tessalated and Circa Eleven, "TORONTO CONDO GIRLS" is the third song released from King Cruff this year following "LINGO", his first collaboration with Solo YT, and "FALLBACK" featuring Runkus which Billboard named one of their Reggae/Dancehall

"This marks my first collaboration with Jamaican producers Tessellated and Circa Eleven and was an easy connection to make for me - another step to bridging the musical gap between Toronto and Jamaica," says King Cruff. "Just like our collaboration on 'LINGO', 'TORONTO CONDO GIRLS' solidifies how Solo YT and I are a dynamic duo who just know how to make a great hit together."



In addition to dropping new music, King Cruff has spent the beginning of 2024 on stages in his home countries of



King Cruff's unique amalgam of genres is the core of his artistry. Rooted in Reggae and Hip-Hop, the King Cruff sound also encompasses Dancehall rhythms, Patois lyrics, Pop sensibilities, and Funk grooves. A prolific songwriter who is always adding new songs to his vault, King Cruff will continue to drop new music that showcases his versatility throughout 2024.



Canadian-Jamaican artist King Cruff (Solomon Marley-Spence) was born with the talents of songwriting and performance in his blood. An introspective storyteller, he sees his songs as think pieces set to 'punky' rhythms. Drawing on his audio engineering background, the versatile King Cruff fuses genres across the diaspora including hip-hop, Afrobeats, dancehall and reggae.



While reggae royalty is in his blood, King Cruff's rapid flow and patois-laced lyrical style reveals the influence hip-hop lyricists such as Andre 3000 and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The award-winning Canadian-Jamaican artist King Cruff drops his vibey ode, "TORONTO CONDO GIRLS" featuring Solo YT, via Tuff Gong Collective/ Universal Music."Solo YT and I wrote this song right after I signed with Universal and Tuff Gong," shares King Cruff. "We had made a brief move into Toronto for a month, so we wanted to make a song that was kind of a sardonic ode to the vibe of the city. The lyrics talk about the chase of the high life by moving to a bigger city and the risks that comes with it."Produced by Grammy Award-nominated producer Tessalated and Circa Eleven, "TORONTO CONDO GIRLS" is the third song released from King Cruff this year following "LINGO", his first collaboration with Solo YT, and "FALLBACK" featuring Runkus which Billboard named one of their Reggae/Dancehall Fresh Picks of the Month."This marks my first collaboration with Jamaican producers Tessellated and Circa Eleven and was an easy connection to make for me - another step to bridging the musical gap between Toronto and Jamaica," says King Cruff. "Just like our collaboration on 'LINGO', 'TORONTO CONDO GIRLS' solidifies how Solo YT and I are a dynamic duo who just know how to make a great hit together."In addition to dropping new music, King Cruff has spent the beginning of 2024 on stages in his home countries of Jamaica and Canada alongside Buju Banton, Julian Marley, YG Marley, Lauryn Hill, Skratch Bastid, and Runkus, on tour with Canadian hip-hop artist DillanPonders, and last month, King Cruff made his debut at HISTORY in front of a sold-out crowd opening for Damian Marley and Stephen Marley on their Traffic Jam Tour.King Cruff's unique amalgam of genres is the core of his artistry. Rooted in Reggae and Hip-Hop, the King Cruff sound also encompasses Dancehall rhythms, Patois lyrics, Pop sensibilities, and Funk grooves. A prolific songwriter who is always adding new songs to his vault, King Cruff will continue to drop new music that showcases his versatility throughout 2024.Canadian-Jamaican artist King Cruff (Solomon Marley-Spence) was born with the talents of songwriting and performance in his blood. An introspective storyteller, he sees his songs as think pieces set to 'punky' rhythms. Drawing on his audio engineering background, the versatile King Cruff fuses genres across the diaspora including hip-hop, Afrobeats, dancehall and reggae.While reggae royalty is in his blood, King Cruff's rapid flow and patois-laced lyrical style reveals the influence hip-hop lyricists such as Andre 3000 and Kendrick Lamar have had on him choosing to carve his own path as an MC. The 26-year-old artist is a natural-born performer who has spent the past year on stages in Canada, the US, and Jamaica for cultural events like Toronto's Caribana, Afro Carib Fest, School Night, Bastid's BBQ Jamaica, Bastid's BBQ Toronto, Flavours & Vibes, the Tuff Gong Takeover in New York alongside Skip Marley, on tour with DillanPonders, and at both the LA and Toronto opening nights of the Bob Marley One Love Experience. King Cruff recently shared Jamaican stages with Buju Banton, Damian Marley, Stephen Marley, Runkus, Julian Marley, YG Marley and Lauryn Hill, and was named the Reggae/Afro Beats Artiste of the Year at the 2023/2024 Essence and Culture Awards.



