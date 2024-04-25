Laufey Adds New Melbourne & Sydney Shows To Her Bewitched: The Goddess Tour





The Grammy Award winner will now play three nights at Melbourne's Palais Theatre on Friday 6, Saturday 7 and Monday 9 September, before heading through Brisbane's QPAC Concert Hall on Wednesday 11 September. She will take on the iconic Sydney Opera House Concert Hall on Friday 13 September, closing with a second and final Sydney show at the ICC Sydney Theatre on Saturday 14 September.

Tickets for all shows go on sale to the general public on Friday 26 April at 10am local time. Tickets and tour information via frontiertouring.com/laufey.



A composer, singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist,



Well and truly coming into her own as a performer since the release of her debut album



Due to release Bewitched: The Goddess Edition this Friday, the extended album will feature four new tracks - including lead single 'Goddess'. Released earlier this month, the track is accompanied by a short film directed by Academy Award-nominated, Golden Globe-nominated and

A phenomenal live act,

Laufey's Bewitched: The Goddess Edition is out 26th April through AWAL.



LAUFEY ​BEWITCHED: THE GODDESS TOUR ​AUSTRALIA ​SEPTEMBER 2024:

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE | NEW SHOWS ONLY

​via frontiertouring.com/laufey

​Runs from: Wednesday 24 April (2pm local time)

​Closes:

​or when presale allocation exhausted



TICKETS ON SALE

​Begins: Friday 26 April (10am local time)



Friday 6 September

​Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

​PRESALE EXHAUSTED

​ticketmaster.com.au



Saturday 7 September

​Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

​NEW SHOW, JUST ADDED

​ticketmaster.com.au



Monday 9 September

​Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

​NEW SHOW, JUST ADDED

​ticketmaster.com.au



Wednesday 11 September

​QPAC Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD

​PRESALE EXHAUSTED

​qpac.com.au



Friday 13 September

​Sydney Opera House Concert Hall | Sydney, NSW

​PRESALE EXHAUSTED

​sydneyoperahouse.com

​

​Saturday 14 September

​ICC Sydney Theatre | Sydney, NSW

​NEW SHOW, JUST ADDED

​ticketek.com.au New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Responding to unprecedented demand, and after completely exhausting fan presale allocations, Laufey has added two new Melbourne shows, and an extra night in Sydney to her Bewitched: The Goddess Australian Tour this September.The Grammy Award winner will now play three nights at Melbourne's Palais Theatre on Friday 6, Saturday 7 and Monday 9 September, before heading through Brisbane's QPAC Concert Hall on Wednesday 11 September. She will take on the iconic Sydney Opera House Concert Hall on Friday 13 September, closing with a second and final Sydney show at the ICC Sydney Theatre on Saturday 14 September.Tickets for all shows go on sale to the general public on Friday 26 April at 10am local time. Tickets and tour information via frontiertouring.com/laufey.A composer, singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist, Laufey has catapulted onto the global stage in a few short years. Her ability to curate warm nostalgia saw multiple tracks go viral on social media, with the singer's soul-soothing vocals becoming instantly recognisable.Well and truly coming into her own as a performer since the release of her debut album Everything I Know About Love in 2022, Laufey aims to bring jazz and classical music to her generation in avenues not previously explored by the genre. Her third album Bewitched, released last September, represents an expansion of Laufey's sonic palette, earning her a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. The instant success of the project sparked an immediately sold-out tour and set a record for the biggest debut week by a Jazz album on Spotify, as well as reaching No.1 on Billboard'sJazz Chart. Today, she has 2 billion streams across all platforms and is the biggest streaming artist from Iceland in the world.Due to release Bewitched: The Goddess Edition this Friday, the extended album will feature four new tracks - including lead single 'Goddess'. Released earlier this month, the track is accompanied by a short film directed by Academy Award-nominated, Golden Globe-nominated and Spirit Award-winning director Celine Song (Past Lives), and stars Laufey alongside Will Gao (Netflix's 'Heartstopper' and Wasia Project).A phenomenal live act, Laufey takes her Bewitched: The Goddess Tour across the US and Asia before landing down under for six anticipated shows this September.Laufey's Bewitched: The Goddess Edition is out 26th April through AWAL.LAUFEY ​BEWITCHED: THE GODDESS TOUR ​AUSTRALIA ​SEPTEMBER 2024:FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE | NEW SHOWS ONLY​via frontiertouring.com/laufey​Runs from: Wednesday 24 April (2pm local time)​Closes: Thursday 25 April (11:59pm local time)​or when presale allocation exhaustedTICKETS ON SALE​Begins: Friday 26 April (10am local time)Friday 6 September​Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC​PRESALE EXHAUSTED​ticketmaster.com.auSaturday 7 September​Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC​NEW SHOW, JUST ADDED​ticketmaster.com.auMonday 9 September​Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC​NEW SHOW, JUST ADDED​ticketmaster.com.auWednesday 11 September​QPAC Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD​PRESALE EXHAUSTED​qpac.com.auFriday 13 September​Sydney Opera House Concert Hall | Sydney, NSW​PRESALE EXHAUSTED​sydneyoperahouse.com​Saturday 14 September​ICC Sydney Theatre | Sydney, NSW​NEW SHOW, JUST ADDED​ticketek.com.au



