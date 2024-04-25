The Dangerous Summer Release New Single And Music Video 'What's An Hour Really Worth'



Life is short and unpredictable, and "What's An Hour Really Worth" serves as a reminder to listeners to live as ferociously as possible. The track urges them to explore, to fail, to get up and keep pushing regardless of what happens.

"'This song came somewhat earlier on in the writing process. That original riff really sent us into the chase of this song," explains vocalist AJ Perdomo. "The way all of the instruments push and pull really reminds me of a futuristic Reach For The Sun track. I remember when we reached the bridge, we really tried to switch it up. We try to set limitations to reach new ground sometimes, and the limitation we set was - no cymbals. Christian [Zawacki] really dug in and drove us home on that one. Happy that it is finally out.



The Dangerous Summer recently announced their newest album Gravity, set to be released on June 21 via Rude Records. The album features "What's An Hour Really Worth" and the band's previous single and title track "



The Dangerous Summer signed their first record deal as high school seniors and quickly established themselves among the alt-rock world's elite. Passionate delivery, confessional authenticity, and deeply resonant musical storytelling define their sound. The band writes hooks that serve as soundtracks for important life moments for a diverse group of listeners spread across the globe.



The audience is more family than a fanbase. The community feeling is apparent at every gig, from Slam Dunk to Riot Fest, from touring with



Produced by Will Beasley (Turnstile, Asking Alexandria), 2022's Coming Home ushered in a new era for TDS. The Dangerous Summer never sacrificed their unique, diverse sonic identity, one that appeals to fans of everything from



Upcoming Tour Dates:

May 20 - Plymouth, UK - The Junction

May 21 - Sheffield, UK - Leadmill

May 22 - Guildford, UK - Boileroom

May 23 - Southampton, UK - Joiners

May 25 - Hatfield, UK - Slam Dunk Festival - South 2024

May 26 - Leeds, UK - Slam Dunk Festival - North 2024 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Dangerous Summer have shared their newest single "What's An Hour Really Worth" via Rude Records off of their upcoming album Gravity.Life is short and unpredictable, and "What's An Hour Really Worth" serves as a reminder to listeners to live as ferociously as possible. The track urges them to explore, to fail, to get up and keep pushing regardless of what happens."'This song came somewhat earlier on in the writing process. That original riff really sent us into the chase of this song," explains vocalist AJ Perdomo. "The way all of the instruments push and pull really reminds me of a futuristic Reach For The Sun track. I remember when we reached the bridge, we really tried to switch it up. We try to set limitations to reach new ground sometimes, and the limitation we set was - no cymbals. Christian [Zawacki] really dug in and drove us home on that one. Happy that it is finally out.The Dangerous Summer recently announced their newest album Gravity, set to be released on June 21 via Rude Records. The album features "What's An Hour Really Worth" and the band's previous single and title track " Gravity " alongside ten new era-defining tracks sure to please longtime fans of the band and new listeners alike.The Dangerous Summer signed their first record deal as high school seniors and quickly established themselves among the alt-rock world's elite. Passionate delivery, confessional authenticity, and deeply resonant musical storytelling define their sound. The band writes hooks that serve as soundtracks for important life moments for a diverse group of listeners spread across the globe.The audience is more family than a fanbase. The community feeling is apparent at every gig, from Slam Dunk to Riot Fest, from touring with State Champs to headlining shows. Reach for the Sun is the record that "shot them into the pop-punk pantheon" (Kerrang!). Powered by unshakeable, enduring alt-rock anthems, the Ellicott City, Maryland band's debut album made them heroes of the Warped Tour world, all while they carved their own unique path. 2011's War Paint was a sophomore-slump-smashing follow-up. Grantland likened the "tall and wide" riffs of 2013's Golden Record to The Hold Steady and U2. ("Catholic Girls" even earned The Danger Summer praise from the famously discerning Pitchfork.) Alternative Press saluted The Dangerous Summer as a group that stayed true to their sound, praising the songs on their 2018 self-titled comeback album as equal parts charismatic and addictive. 2019's Mother Nature conjured an emotional storm, with an uplifting bent. Underoath's Aaron Gillespie appeared on the 2020 EP, All That Is Left Of The Blue Sky.Produced by Will Beasley (Turnstile, Asking Alexandria), 2022's Coming Home ushered in a new era for TDS. The Dangerous Summer never sacrificed their unique, diverse sonic identity, one that appeals to fans of everything from Kings Of Leon and Coldplay to Jimmy Eat World and Bright Eyes. Coming Home is a triumphant summary of what The Dangerous Summer is all about, past, present, and future.Upcoming Tour Dates:May 20 - Plymouth, UK - The JunctionMay 21 - Sheffield, UK - LeadmillMay 22 - Guildford, UK - BoileroomMay 23 - Southampton, UK - JoinersMay 25 - Hatfield, UK - Slam Dunk Festival - South 2024May 26 - Leeds, UK - Slam Dunk Festival - North 2024



