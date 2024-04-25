Maya Hawke Releases Single 'Hang In There' Ahead Of Upcoming Album



Hang In There" sonically channels an earnest, early singer-songwriter sound pioneered by greats like Joni Mitchell. On the track, Maya offers support to a friend going through a difficult time in the midst of a toxic relationship. Its sound is perfectly enhanced by an accompanying minimal technicolor lyric video also out today.



Maya says "The idea of 'Hang in There' is when you have someone close to you, who's going through something awful that you've been through earlier in your life, and you know that you can't interfere because they'll probably isolate themselves from you. So you have to just watch as they get really hurt. Until they have that moment where they realize they've been in a toxic situation all along. Then they come to you, and together, you help them emerge from it. It's a moment of real happiness when you can witness the pieces all click into place."



At first glance, there are scenes just as sad as those on Blush and Moss, but



In celebration of her upcoming album, she is performing a handful of special record release shows. On Saturday, June 1st she performs both early and late sold out sets at Third Man Records in Nashville, TN followed by a show at Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, June 2.



Show Dates:

Saturday June 1 (early show) - Third Man Records - Nashville, TN - SOLD OUT

Saturday June 1 (late show) - Third Man Records - Nashville, TN - SOLD OUT

