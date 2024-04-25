Big Machine Records Signs The World's Most Notorious Rock Band, Motley Crue!





Borchetta and Big Machine Records were behind the 2014 Nashville Outlaws: A Tribute to Mötley Crüe album that featured classic Crüe tracks covered by some of country music's biggest stars, including Rascal Flatts, Florida Georgia Line, and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Big Machine Records proudly announces the signing of "The World's Most Notorious Rock Band," Mötley Crüe. Marking the start of a brand-new chapter for the superstar Crüe, preorder is available now for their debut Big Machine single, "Dogs of War," before it hits all platforms on 4/26. The track is the iconic group's first new release since 2019."Mötley Crüe on Big Machine! Growing up in Southern California, I was in Hollywood when these new sheriffs showed up and took over the city. It was loud. It was powerful. It was game changing," says Big Machine Chairman and CEO Scott Borchetta. "Vince, Nikki, and Tommy, along with new guitarist John 5, have reignited the flame with ferocious new Crüe music. Fans will unite... SHOUT!""We are thrilled to announce the forthcoming release of our new music through Big Machine Records," shared Mötley Crüe. "Scott's been a friend and supporter of the band for a long time, and we loved collaborating on the Nashville Outlaws album in 2014. We're very happy to know our new music will be in the best of hands with Scott and his exceptional team at Big Machine."Borchetta and Big Machine Records were behind the 2014 Nashville Outlaws: A Tribute to Mötley Crüe album that featured classic Crüe tracks covered by some of country music's biggest stars, including Rascal Flatts, Florida Georgia Line, and Darius Rucker, among others. The album debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200, No. 2 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, and featured the Top 30 hit, "Home Sweet Home," performed by Justin Moore and Vince Neil. Big Machine also partnered with Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5 for the release of his 2021 album, Sinner. For more information, tour dates, access to the S.I.N. Fan Club, and to purchase items from the band's private collection inside their Crüeseum shop, please visit www.motley.com.



